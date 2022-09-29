Drink like its autumn in Japan with these 18 Suntory cocktails. Yes, we know, Japan is slowly reopening, but if patience is not your virtue, these House of Suntory autumn cocktails should offer some respite.

Like in summer, the Japanese distillery has teamed up with restaurants and bars in Singapore to offer 18 drinks that pay homage to fall in Japan from now till 31 October 2022.

A Taste Of Autumn

Six venues – Akira Back, Lumo, Neon Pigeon, Tess Bar & Kitchen, The Guild, and Vue – have created three cocktails each based on Suntory’s Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky respectively, all expressing the bounties of the colder season.

Highlights include Vue’s Hakutan, which plays up Haku Vodka’s subtle sweetness with peppery bamboo charcoal and toasted genmai. Similarly, brown rice green tea appears in The Guild’s Fall’s Toast, together with chestnuts, kinako (toasted soy flour), and whisky.

Seasonal fruits like apple joins cinnamon in Akira Back’s Old Fashioned-style Suntory Sutairu. At Neon Pigeon, nashi pear stars in Jagaimo with Roku Gin and umami sweet potato foam.

For floral cocktails, Lumo brings Perfect Weather, which layers chamomile and thyme on top of whisky. Tess’s Sweater Weather is a Gin & Tonic that highlights Roku’s citrus notes with yuzu and elderflower. At Vue, chrysanthemum brings balance to delicate umeshu and spicy ginger in the whisky-based Autumn’s Stroll.

Then there are cocktails seek to land drinkers in Japan. Akira Back’s Otsukimi is a vodka sour evokes the mid-autumn tradition of “moon viewing” with yuzu and earthy shiso. Tess’s Fresh Fall Morning is a deep, invigorating breath of Kyoho grapes and whisky. And the Autumn Sour by The Guild displays the refined and matured flavours of the season with ginger, nutmeg, cinnamon, and gin.

All 18 cocktails are available now till the end of October. Find them at Akira Back, Lumo, Neon Pigeon, Tess Bar & Kitchen, The Guild, and Vue.

House of Suntory autumn cocktails

Now till 31 October 2022

S$22++ – S$30++ per cocktail

(Images: House of Suntory)

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore