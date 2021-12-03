3 Singapore Bars Featured In World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 List 2021

This calls for a toast!

Singapore craft cocktail bars continue to make their mark on the global stage as three of them were recognised in the World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021, announced today.

At #63, Sago House was the highest (or lowest, in this case) ranking bar, the first time it has made it to the international list. The venue, which opened during the pandemic, is built mostly with recycled materials and changes its drinks according to what is available in the local markets. It came in at #49 on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars list.

Joining it at #81 is Barbary Coast, another newcomer, while perennial favourite 28 Hongkong Street jumped 15 places over last year to #71.

This year, the top Asian bar on the list went to Bar Trigona in Kuala Lumpur. Located at the Four Seasons hotel, the establishment is known for crafting cocktails with local, sustainable ingredients. It was #44 on the 2020 World’s 50 Best Bars list, and #12 on this year’s Asia’s 50 Best Bars.

Around the region, Bangkok bars Tropic City (#62) and BKK Social Club (#90) made it to the list, as well as The Bellwood (#76) in Tokyo, Aha Saloon (#91) from Taipei, Hong Kong’s Penicillin (#59) and Argo (#72), and Hope & Sesame (#94) in Guangzhou. India was also represented by Tesouro By Firefly in Goa (#65) and Hoots’ (#95) in New Delhi.

Last year’s entries of No Sleep Club, Tippling Club and The Old Man Singapore did not appear on the 51-100 list, but they could be in the more prestigious World’s 50 Best Bars awards, which will be announced on 7 December at a ceremony in London.

Check out the full World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list 2021 below

51. Locale Firenze (Florence)

52. Bar Trigona (Kuala Lumpur)

53. Alquimico (Cartegena)

54. Double Chicken Please (New York)

55. Lyaness (London)

56. Byrdi (Melbourne)

57. Swift (London)

58. Bulgari Bar Dubai (Dubai)

59. Penicillin (Hong Kong)

60. Employees Only (New York)

61. Kumiko (Chicago)

62. Tropic City (Bangkok)

63. Sago House (Singapore)

64. The Court (Rome)

65. Tesouro By Firefly (Goa)

66. Thunderbolt (Los Angeles)

67. Red Frog (Lisbon)

68. Dead End Paradise (Beirut)

69. Danico (Paris)

70. Hero Bar (Nairobi)

71. 28 Hongkong Street (Singapore)

72. Argo (Hong Kong)

73. Satan’s Whiskers (London)

74. Barro Negro (Athens)

75. Cause Effect Cocktail Kitchen (Cape Town)

76. The Bellwood (Tokyo)

77. A Bar With Shapes For A Name (London)

78. A Bar Called Gemma (Stockholm)

79. Himkok (Oslo)

80. Side Hustle (London)

81. Barbary Coast (Singapore)

82. L’Antiquario (Naples)

83. Buck & Breck (Berlin)

84. 1862 Dry Bar (Madrid)

85. Cera & Bruno Vanzan (Milan)

86. Art of Duplicity (Cape Town)

87. Tan Tan Noodle Bar (Sao Paulo)

88. Carnaval (Lima)

89. Sweet Liberty (Miami)

90. BKK Social Club (Bangkok)

91. Aha Saloon (Taipei)

92. The Cambridge Public House (Paris)

93. Flying Dutchmen Cocktails (Amsterdam)

94. Hope & Sesame (Guangzhou)

95. Hoots’ (New Delhi)

96. Frequence (Paris)

97. Tales & Spirits (Amsterdam)

98. Savas Bar (Madrid)

99. Death & Co (Los Angeles)

100. Leyenda (New York)

(Featured image: Sago House / Facebook)