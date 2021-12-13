Our brands
5 DIY Christmas Cocktails To Kick-Start The Festivities At Home
5 DIY Christmas Cocktails To Kick-Start The Festivities At Home

By: Richard Augustin, Dec 13 2021 8:00 pm

This holiday season, give the staple mulled wine a break and opt for one of these delicious Christmas cocktails.

Sure, no festive feast is complete without a serving or two of your favourite beverage and fortunately Fentimans has given us some ideas.  Using their botanically brewed beverages, they have created variations of traditional favourites to inventive new drinks. Here, we’ve sorted out five easy DIY Christmas cocktails you can try out at home with Fentimans to help get into the festive spirit.

Cinnamon Collins

Christmas Cocktails50ml Whisky
24ml Lemon Juice
10ml Cinnamon Spiced Syrup
10ml Honey

Top with Ginger Ale
Garnish with fresh lemon and cinnamon stick

Pink Pear Mule

25ml Pear Vodka
25ml Lime Juice
20ml Amaretto
Top with Pink Ginger

Garnish with fresh lime and cinnamon stick

Rose Snowball

Christmas Cocktails75ml Advocaat
Top with Rose Lemonade

Garnish with cinnamon sprinkles

Sloe Rhubarb Punch

50ml Sloe Gin
125ml Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water

Garnish with fresh lemon and mint sprig

The Winter Cup

25ml Sloe Gin
125ml Ginger Beer
125ml Apple Cider
10ml Elderflower Liquer

Bring all ingredients to a gentle simmer and garnish with fresh lemon

(Images: Fentimans)

