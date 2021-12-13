5 DIY Christmas Cocktails To Kick-Start The Festivities At Home

This holiday season, give the staple mulled wine a break and opt for one of these delicious Christmas cocktails.

Sure, no festive feast is complete without a serving or two of your favourite beverage and fortunately Fentimans has given us some ideas. Using their botanically brewed beverages, they have created variations of traditional favourites to inventive new drinks. Here, we’ve sorted out five easy DIY Christmas cocktails you can try out at home with Fentimans to help get into the festive spirit.

Cinnamon Collins

50ml Whisky

24ml Lemon Juice

10ml Cinnamon Spiced Syrup

10ml Honey

Top with Ginger Ale

Garnish with fresh lemon and cinnamon stick

Pink Pear Mule

25ml Pear Vodka

25ml Lime Juice

20ml Amaretto

Top with Pink Ginger

Garnish with fresh lime and cinnamon stick

Rose Snowball

75ml Advocaat

Top with Rose Lemonade

Garnish with cinnamon sprinkles

Sloe Rhubarb Punch

50ml Sloe Gin

125ml Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water

Garnish with fresh lemon and mint sprig

The Winter Cup

25ml Sloe Gin

125ml Ginger Beer

125ml Apple Cider

10ml Elderflower Liquer

Bring all ingredients to a gentle simmer and garnish with fresh lemon

(Images: Fentimans)