5 DIY Christmas Cocktails To Kick-Start The Festivities At Home

This holiday season, give the staple mulled wine a break and opt for one of these delicious Christmas cocktails.
Sure, no festive feast is complete without a serving or two of your favourite beverage and fortunately Fentimans has given us some ideas. Using their botanically brewed beverages, they have created variations of traditional favourites to inventive new drinks. Here, we’ve sorted out five easy DIY Christmas cocktails you can try out at home with Fentimans to help get into the festive spirit.
Cinnamon Collins
50ml Whisky
24ml Lemon Juice
10ml Cinnamon Spiced Syrup
10ml Honey
Top with Ginger Ale
Garnish with fresh lemon and cinnamon stick
Pink Pear Mule
25ml Pear Vodka
25ml Lime Juice
20ml Amaretto
Top with Pink Ginger
Garnish with fresh lime and cinnamon stick
Rose Snowball
75ml Advocaat
Top with Rose Lemonade
Garnish with cinnamon sprinkles
Sloe Rhubarb Punch
50ml Sloe Gin
125ml Pink Rhubarb Tonic Water
Garnish with fresh lemon and mint sprig
The Winter Cup
25ml Sloe Gin
125ml Ginger Beer
125ml Apple Cider
10ml Elderflower Liquer
Bring all ingredients to a gentle simmer and garnish with fresh lemon
(Images: Fentimans)