It’s good to see Zouk Group’s Here Kitty Kitty staying true to its Japanese inspiration. The speakeasy bar’s intoxicating concoctions are made with Japanese spirits.

Japan, after all, is a country of drinkers. As far back as the third century, Chinese historians dutifully recorded that the people of Yamatai ‒ ancient Japan ‒ were unusually partial to a tipple. Unlike in the West, the culture of going out for just a drink does not really exist in Japan.

Drinking is almost always accompanied by a meal or otsumami (a light snack). Tucked away from main thoroughfare of Clarke Quay is Here Kitty Kitty, a speakeasy bar fashioned after a 1950s vice den. Home to three concept rooms ‒ including Cathouse, Mamasan Lounge and Shibari Room ‒ as well as a private bar and lounge, Here Kitty Kitty is the drinking culture of Japan manifested.

An array of signature maki rolls and izakaya bites such as the Wagyu Sando, a premium Japanese sandwich filled with Wagyu beef, caviar, uni and caramelised onions; the House Signature Maki, a sushi roll made with soft-shell crab, tobiko and mixed salad topped with bonito flakes; and the Negitoro Tataki, a seared Toro dish topped with caviar, kinome leaf, shio kombu, spring onions and crispy sushi rice, are available to make for an authentic Japanese drinking experience.

Serving up libations is acclaimed head mixologist Alastair Tan. Considered a global bar personality by Difford’s Guide (2015), Tan is an eight-year veteran whose personal style of bartending involves a good mix of classic Ginza cocktail techniques with a blend of local and European-style hospitality.

If you’re keen to pay a visit, we’ve listed down some delectable cocktails to try out at this establishment.

Here Kitty Kitty is open Tuesdays to Sundays, 6pm–10.30pm at 3E River Valley Road, 02-01/02 The Cannery, Singapore, 179024, tel. 9489 8357

(Images: Here Kitty Kitty)