New Bars In Singapore To Put On Your Happy Hour List In March 2022

Searching for a new place to drink?

Then consider these six new bars in Singapore this March 2022. There’s Sugarhall, which returns after a four-year hiatus as a rum-focused cocktail pub.

There’s also Rascals, a gastrobar that combines forward-thinking dishes with craft beer and sake, and House is a home to premium drinks and luxurious bar food by its sister restaurant Taiga.

Music is an afterthought at most venues, but Offtrack‘s thoughtful music programme is on par with its classic cocktails and pan-Asian dishes. Revival is a new concept by two industry heavyweights that promises exquisitely crafted drinks, and Amy’s Wine Bar puts natural wine on the Holland Village bar map. Read on for more.

6 new bars in Singapore to check out this March 2022:

