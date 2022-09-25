Sake meets caviar, food scraps as cocktails, lots of German beer, and more at these seven drink events for September 2022.

Food waste is a worldwide problem, and the Zero Waste Cocktail campaign is raising awareness about the issue by showing how throwaway ingredients can be used creatively in drinks. Landing once again is Negroni Week, and the charity initiative showcases riffs on the classic cocktail with proceeds helping out local charities. Then get a taste of fall at six restaurants and bars, which have created Suntory cocktails inspired by autumn in Japan.

Pink wine gets the love at SKAI, which has collaborated with Provence winery Minuty to showcase the beauty and versatility of rosés through a pairing menu. At Amò, they are throwing a five-course wine dinner with South Tyrol winery Tiefenbrunner.

Nomi Dining Bar continues to make a splash in Singapore’s sake scene with a sake and caviar masterclass led by experts. Finally, Brotzeit kicks off Oktoberfest celebrations with parties and endless weissbier.

7 drink events to RSVP for this September 2022

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore