Sake meets caviar, food scraps as cocktails, lots of German beer, and more at these seven drink events for September 2022.
Food waste is a worldwide problem, and the Zero Waste Cocktail campaign is raising awareness about the issue by showing how throwaway ingredients can be used creatively in drinks. Landing once again is Negroni Week, and the charity initiative showcases riffs on the classic cocktail with proceeds helping out local charities. Then get a taste of fall at six restaurants and bars, which have created Suntory cocktails inspired by autumn in Japan.
Pink wine gets the love at SKAI, which has collaborated with Provence winery Minuty to showcase the beauty and versatility of rosés through a pairing menu. At Amò, they are throwing a five-course wine dinner with South Tyrol winery Tiefenbrunner.
Nomi Dining Bar continues to make a splash in Singapore’s sake scene with a sake and caviar masterclass led by experts. Finally, Brotzeit kicks off Oktoberfest celebrations with parties and endless weissbier.
7 drink events to RSVP for this September 2022
See how food scraps can be turned into craft cocktails through this initiative at 13 bars. The Zero Waste Cocktail campaign aims to reduce food waste globally by getting bars to make drinks from leftovers, with venues like Nutmeg & Clove, Papa Doble, MO Bar, and Tippling Club taking part. Each of them feature a cocktail made from a variety of throwaway ingredients including banana peels, coffee ground, and citrus husks. Find out more here.
Now till 15 September 2022
One of the world’s most popular cocktails gets the spotlight for seven days when Negroni Week returns. Over 50 participating bars including Atlas, 28 Hong Kong Street, and Smoke & Mirrors will be highlighting twists on the classic cocktail, starting with an opening party at Caffe Fernet on 11 September. Bars are also encouraged to donate part of the proceeds to a charity of their choice. Find out more here.
12-18 September 2022
Drink a more Germanic side of Italian wines when Italian restaurant Amò hosts a five-course wine dinner with Tiefenbrunner. Hailing from northwestern Italy, Tiefenbrunner is one of the oldest wine estates in South Tyrol, and they are known for vinifying grapes from pinot bianco to lagrein. Their wines will be paired with Amò’s hearty dishes including buckwheat dumplings, confit Atlantic trout, and charcoal grilled Wagyu striploin.
S$128++ per person (if purchased online)
21 September 2022
Sake and food pairings get an upgrade at this masterclass. Led by 2018 Sake Sommelier of the Year Joshua Kalinan and Nomi Dining Bar sake sommelier Jack Lau, the duo will guide attendees through different styles of sake and caviar, what to look out for, and how to enjoy them together. The session will span eight types of sake paired with an equal amount of caviar, plus eight bar bites. Call or WhatsApp them at 8125 9321 to book.
S$298++ per person
25 September 2022, 12.30pm – 2.30pm
It’s rosé all year at SKAI Bar, which teamed up with five brands to showcase the versatility of rosé wine and rosé champagne through pairing menus. They kicked off the collaboration with Minuty, and paired the Provence winery’s M Rosé with SKAI’s Hokkaido scallop with cauliflower, wasabi leaf and Oscietre caviar. On 20 September, the bar will also offer a four-course dinner paired with four Minuty wines. See here for more details.
Now till 30 September 2022
Brotzeit is rolling in Oktoberfest celebrations with parties, feasts, and oceans of beer. Happening at their various outlets from now till 24 October, there will be festivities such as beer barrel tapping, an oompah band, weisswurst brunch, and special dishes like rosti and a platter of pork knuckle, sausage, and schnitzel. As required by tradition, drink an Oktoberfest wheat beer, which is full-bodied, lively, and well-balanced with smooth malt aromas and pronounced hop bitterness. Available in quantities as little as a pfiff (German for whistle) to 3 litres. See their website for more details.
Now till 24 October 2022
Suntory continues their tribute to the seasons with autumnal cocktails. The Japanese beverage giant has roped in six bars and restaurants in Singapore to create three drinks that recreate Japan’s momijigari tradition, each made with Roku Gin, Haku Vodka, and Chita Whisky respectively. Neon Pigeon’s Jagaimo, for instance, refreshes with nashi pear and umami sweet potato foam, and Tess Bar & Kitchen conjures up a Fresh Fall Morning with Kyoho grapes. Other participating venues include Akira Back, Lumo, The Guild, and Vue.
Now till 31 October 2022