Who doesn’t love a good stiff drink, or three?

Well, if you’re like us and appreciate a well-mixed drink the you’re in luck. Perusing through the vibrant F&B scene in Singapore, we have uncovered what’s coming up in the world of drinks and cocktails. From all drinks Indian to hot sakes, there are seven new bars and cocktail menus in July 2022 that we think are worth worth checking out.

Making their debuts are Vin Geek, a wine bar in Orchard that highlights French and Italian wines from acclaimed producers. Basdban takes Sichuan flavours and drops them into their cocktails, while Get Some brings local craft beer to residents in Clementi. Flow of the Indus slides Indian spirits into our drinking vocabulary. Table 33 is also presenting a hot sake programme and bottles they age themselves.

Over at Here Kitty Kitty, their new bartender introduces himself with three new cocktails. Famous for its Japanese-inspired cocktails, the Japanese inspired bar is certainly makes a good case for a visit for a taste of the land of the rising sun.

Last but not least, Lil’ Tiger undergoes a slight revamp with a disco theme. Slip on your boogie shoes and pop in for a few drinks with a 70s vibe. Read on for more.

7 new bars and cocktail menus to check out this July 2022

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore