7 Drink Events In Singapore Happening From 4 To 16 May 2022

Cocktail connoisseurs, you’ll want to fill your diary with these Singapore drink events happening from 4-16 May 2022.
Off the back of the latest Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony in Bangkok last week, a handful of top international cocktail bars are landing here for guest shifts. From the Philippines comes The Curator, which is brewing coffee and shaking cocktails at Stay Gold Flamingo.
Flying in from Mexico are two bars, Handshake and Limantour, which are appearing at Papa Doble and Nutmeg & Clove respectively. The biggest name is Barcelona’s Paradiso, currently the third best bar in the world, which will be at Manhattan for two nights only.
Elsewhere, Roku Gin has collaborated with nine Singapore bars and restaurants on spring cocktails. Burger & Lobster teamed up with their overseas counterparts for World Cocktail Day. Finally, Chivas shows off its new look with a pop-up of NFTs, a whisky blending session and female-led drinks. See below for more.
7 drink events from 4-16 May 2022
This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
On 4 May, Stay Gold Flamingo hosts Filipino coffee and cocktail joint The Curator. Serious about both specialty coffee and craft cocktails, while being utterly dedicated to hospitality, co-founder David Ong will be at Flamingo in the afternoon making brews and low-ABV drinks. In the evening, bartender Don Santos will take over Stay Gold where he will be shaking and stirring a selection of cocktails.
4 May 2022
12pm to 4pm, coffee and low ABV cocktails at Flamingo
8pm to 11pm, cocktails at Stay Gold
Nutmeg & Clove kicks off its eighth birthday party while marking Cinco de Mayo with a guest shift by Mexico City bar Licorería Limantour. Owner and industry legend Benjamin Padrón will be on deck serving some of their top cocktails including their world-renowned Margarita Al Pastor. Nutmeg will also be creating some special burritos for the evening to match the festivities.
4-5 May 2022, 8pm to 11pm
Manhattan serves Spanish night vibes with a bar takeover by Paradiso. The Barcelona and third best bar in the world is known for their zero-waste approach, razor sharp drinks and carnival-like atmosphere, which they’re bringing as part of Manhattan’s eighth-anniversary celebrations. Reservations are fully booked, but the best seats in the house – at the bar – don’t require one.
4-5 May 2022, 5pm to midnight
Papa Doble debuts its first-ever bar takeover with Handshake. Hailing from Mexico City, the speakeasy is noted for its experimental drinks complete with generous hospitality, and is currently the 25th best bar in the world. Experience it up close when the team gets behind the stick at the Keong Saik venue.
9 May 2022, 7pm to 10pm
Chivas is celebrating its fresh new look with a pop-up that brings together NFT artists and creative communities over a cocktail bar. Dubbed I Rise, We Rise, the event takes over famed cafe Chye Seng Huat Hardware with an NFT art exhibit by the likes of CTRL: UNIT, Mojoko, Kristal Melson and Jonathan Liu, and homegrown art-music duo O$P$ is releasing a music NFT single.
There will also be panel sessions for NFT newbies to seasoned collectors, a Chivas whisky blending session, and cocktails by an all-female bartending crew from Sago House, No Sleep Club and Junior The Pocket Bar. The exhibition and talks are free. Register at the link below.
6 to 18 May 2022, 12pm to 10pm
Roku Gin delivers a taste of spring through a collaboration with nine bars and restaurants around Singapore. Participating venues including Smoke & Mirrors, MO Bar, Vue and Last Word, all of which have created three cocktails each featuring their bartenders’ interpretation of the season. Highlights include One-Ninety’s White Negroni variation with chamomile and lemongrass, and Last Word’s clarified milk punch with rhubarb and vanilla.
Now till 31 May 2022. See the link below for participating venues.
Burger & Lobster at Raffles Hotel marks World Cocktail Day with a bevy of drinks inspired by the brand’s overseas locations. From London comes two cocktails, including the floral Lobster Martini and the rum and bergamot Pistol Punch, while New York delivers a Mango Shrub Margarita and Strawberry Fizz. Then there’s the homegrown Little Red Dot, a local spin on the Clover Club cocktail with coconut, as well as the Cosmopolitan-based Lychee In The City.
Now till 31 May 2022