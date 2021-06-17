Celebrate dad’s biggest day of the year with a toast to Father’s Day. After all, we cannot think of a better way to spark a little joy in his heart on his big day. That’s because finding a unique gift that suits his personality is easier said than done.

However, a thoughtful gift of his favourite tipple is a perfect way to shower him with some love.

The online retailer is the place to discover that exclusive bottle to celebrate dads everywhere. With outstanding choices from across the globe, you are guaranteed to find something unique and extraordinary that will knock his socks off.

Whether its whisky, wine, or sake, KrisShop is well-stocked with top-shelf spirits. The e-commerce and lifestyle portal can even have that exquisite bottle delivered directly to his doorstep for added convenience.

Best of all, you don’t have to fly to shop at KrisShop.com but you can put your KrisFlyer miles to use by offsetting your purchases with your accumulated miles. You can also make full use of KrisShop’s complimentary gift-wrapping service.

Get your gifts wrapped in specially designed envelopes, wine carriers or environmentally friendly wrapping paper featuring Singapore Airlines’ contemporary batik motif. Make the gift a memorable one too with a personalised greeting card with up to 600 characters.

With your gifting needs sorted, here are some choice considerations for spirits to match dad’s indomitable style and personality this Father’s Day.

The Outgoing Dad

A true optimist at heart, he has been with you every step of the way. Friendly, jovial, and flexible, he is the one person you go to for advice. He is the type of dad that has loads of friends and loves social settings where he can infect people with his charming personality.

The outgoing dad is likely to enjoy spirits and wines that are slightly more contemporary with unexpected ingredients. Take for instance the award-winning Nikka Whisky From The Barrel, which combines both single malt and grain whiskies from the Miyagikyo and Yoichi distilleries.

It derives its huge depth of flavour from being married in a variety of casts such as bourbon barrels and refill hogsheads. It is an exceptional dram for both of you to enjoy and experience together on Father’s Day.

Pair It With: A Royal Selangor Virgin Hip Flask. We can’t think of a better way to transport his favourite whisky whenever he is on the move.

Also consider a bottle of La Framboisière from Domaine Faiveley. A truly distinctive wine with intense red fruit aromas, it delivers rich notes of red and black fruits and a subtle hint of oak. With its velvety tannins and exceptional length, it is perfect to pair with a meal or enjoy on its own. Just like dad, it boasts an exceptional and pleasurable character.

Pair It With: A Georg Jensen Wine Set. This beautifully designed 3-piece pack consisting of a corkscrew, stopper and pourer will surely elevate the ceremony of opening and savouring a bottle.

The Fun Dad

The life of the party, the spark to everyone’s joy. Armed with never-ending jokes and silly gags, he is the one who is always there to turn your frown upside down. His fun personality and easy-going attitude make him the perennial favourite parent, even to the extended circle of friends and family.

A fun dad is never fussy when it comes to spirits, but he does appreciate quality and flavour with just the right amount of buzz to guarantee a good time. A shot of sake surely qualifies as a fun-loving spirit that reflects his personality and a bottle Kamitaka Daiginjo Sake, will suffice. The small batch sake is smooth, delicate and exudes a rich aroma, making it a very easy drink to consume. Kampai!

Pair It With: An Atomi Hinoki Wine Chiller. This wooden chiller provides a cool and unconventional way to keep his bottle nicely chilled for over long periods.

You can also add some sparkle to Father’s Day with a bottle of Dom Perignon Brut- 2010. A fitting drink for any celebration, its classic aromas of almond and powdered cocoa, complemented with white fruity notes, is a joy to be savoured. He will also get to pop the bottle open, adding a bit of fun to his special day.

Pair It With: A Louis Roederer Champagne Stopper. This impeccably designed bottle stopper will extend the life of those bubbles so that he can enjoy them post Father’s Day.

The Geeky Dad

He loves his tech toys, gadgets, and online quizzes. Above all else, he appreciates the technical aspects of things, especially when it involves pursuing his favourite pastimes and projects. If you are stuck or stumped with a puzzle or test, he is the man to solve it.

The geeky dad is likely to enjoy spirits with an interesting backstory he can share every time he pours himself a tipple or two. One of the most engaging stories involves the making of the award-winning Kavalan Classic Single Malt Whisky. Not only did it redefine the world of whiskies with its unique craftsmanship, but the Taiwanese-made whisky also sets the bar for flavour with its fresh and clean palate, with hints of citrus and tropical fruits.

Pair It With: A Royal Selangor Hexagon Whisky Decanter. This handsomely proportioned decanter featuring openwork pewter lattice and a wood stopper with a silicon sleeve serves as an exceptional way to store whisky.

Similarly, a bottle of Chateau Beaucastel – Chateauneuf-du-Pape -2017 provides a unique backstory that dad is sure to appreciate. Owned and managed by the Perrin family since 1909, Chateau Beaucastel boasts 100 hectares of vines, which are a blend of predominately Grenache, Syrah, Counoise and Cinsault. The result of this produces a wine that is multidimensional, layered and long. It also boasts notes of Asian five spice powder and nuances of rich, dark fruit aromas and flavours.

Pair It With: A Vinaera Travel Portable Set. A smart accessory for wine enthusiasts, the set consists of a travel aerator, foil-cutter, corkscrew and bottle opener. When its time to consume, all he needs is to push a button to aerate the wine directly from bottle to glass.

The Cool Dad

An exceptional character when it comes to fathers. He is not only down with the latest trends, but he is also armed with swagger, self-confidence, and drive. As a matter of fact, he may even be more popular with your friends than you are.

A cool guy needs a cool drink, preferably one with a well-balanced body, tantalising flavours and a smooth unique profile. The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years serves as an impeccable choice. Made with some of the best Single Malts from Speyside and matured in American and European sherry casks, this delicate spirit delivers crowd-pleasing subtle flavours along with unmistakable spice, exemplifying the classic style of The Macallan.

Pair It With: Royal Selangor Diamond Whisky Tumbler Pair. A highly suitable glass for afficionados to enjoy their favourite whisky. Its unique design also makes it standout from the crowd.

If he is more of a wine kind of guy, then consider the Miraval Côtes de Provence Rosé Miraval 2020. The rosé boasts the distinction of being ranked as one of the top 100 wines by Wine Spectator. With its petal pink shiny undertones this exquisite and elegant wine boasts aromas of fresh fruit and spring flowers, reminiscent of Provence. Besides, if any guy can make a pink drink look cool, that will be your dad.

Pair It With: A Shanghai Tang Dragon Wine Stopper. This gold wine stopper inspired by the iconic animal in the Chinese zodiac is a novel way to store his unfinished bottle.

The Old-Fashioned Dad

Strong, silent, and assured, he has no doubt shaped you into the person you are today. Wise beyond his years, he is a stickler for rules and tradition. Despite his strict character, he is the one person you can count on for help and indispensable advice. His choice of drink is simple and straight forward with an affinity towards the classics. A straight up shot on the rocks or a quality spirit enjoyed neat, he knows what he likes and is a creature of habit when it comes to his favourite drinks.

Tantalise the tastebuds of an old-fashioned dad with the Diplomático Rum Reserva Exclusiva. Made with a blend of exclusive rum, it offers a unique body with well-balanced flavours. Best enjoyed on its own with ice, he can also use it to prepare a variety of classic cocktails like the Old Fashioned and Manhattan.

Pair It With: A Riedel Spirits Decanter. This allows dad to store his spirits in an elegant and distinguished way, just how he likes it.

Any traditionalist will appreciate a shot or two of Maker’s Mark 46. A strong, classic spirit, it is the ideal bourbon to savour due to its deep complex and rich notes of vanilla and caramel. With hints of buttery toffee and toasted oak, the smooth and subtle spirit goes down well with a fine cigar.

Pair It With: Schott Zwiesel Prizma Allround Box Of 6. This high-quality set of drinking glasses features a timeless and classic design. Perfect for enjoying spirits neat, over ice or with mixes.

The Stylish Dad

He has a unique sense of style and is a snazzy dresser. He knows fashion inside and out and is constantly mixing and matching styles to ensure he always leaves home looking his absolute best. On top of always being OOTD-ready, he also appreciates the finer things in life and has a keen eye for well-made products.

Forget boring drinks, a fashionable dad needs a drink that is trendy, delicious and well made. A bottle of Dassai Beyond fits this criterion as the top-shelf sake is produced with the utmost care and craftsmanship. Made with highly refined premium Yamada Nishiki rice, the spirit delivers gentle pear, citrus, rhubarb, and wild rose notes. Meticulously prepared about four times a month, it is one of the most luxurious and coveted sakes on the market.

Pair It With: Georg Jensen Wine Ice Bucket With Tongs. A sophisticated cooler perfect for keeping rice wine at the ideal temperature. Featuring a sculptural Scandinavian design, it fits well for any occasion.

To savour with his like-minded fashionable friends, any stylish dad will appreciate the Suntory Hakushu 18 Years Old Japanese Single Malt Whisky. Made and bottled at the Hakushu located in the deepest forests of Mt. Kaikomagatake in the Japanese Southern Alps, the whisky has notes of ripened fruits, with a hint of smoke and a welcome tinge of bitterness. It is assuredly a quality and highly stylish whisky that he will appreciate with every sip.

Pair It With: Zalto W1 Coupe Crystal Clear Glasses. This pack of six glasses have been handcrafted by skilled glass-blowers using traditional methods. Light and thin, they are ideal for neat spirits.

