On 20 June, we celebrate the most important man in our lives. And trust us when we say we know how important it is for us to find that perfect gift to honour dearest dad. After all, Father’s Day is all about appreciating dads and uncovering that perfect gift should undoubtedly reflect that gesture.

That said, we understand the pain points of finding that meaningful gift. What can you get the man that practically has everything? For this year, let us skip the cliché and staple Father’s Day ties, socks and the token mug with ‘World’s Best Dad’ on it. Show him how much he means to you on this important day with an exquisite bottle of whisky.

Now, we understand that finding that exclusive bottle to match dad’s taste and personality is easier said than done. But we have managed to uncover a great selection of whiskies for Father’s Day that serve that purpose. Best of all, he can choose to enjoy it any way he sees fit, whether its to add to his collection, enjoy with friends and family or savouring it on his own. We believe that one of these Scotch whiskies for Father’s Day will surely do the trick. Let us show you how…

The Ultimate Cheat Sheet To Uncover The Perfect Whiskies For Father’s Day

Not sure on which whisky suits dear old dad best? Fret not, just click on this simple-to-follow infographic short quiz below to discover which of these whiskies is the best match for your dad’s unique personality and palate.

Discover More About The Personality Of Each Whisky

Now, whether you are celebrating the day in person or virtually with him, there is no doubt one of these spirits will surely liven the occasion. After all, no celebration is perfect without a toast with a truly exceptional drink. It is even better when you can perfectly match a bottle of whisky to his unique style and personality. These selections below exemplify that notion.

GLENFIDDICH OUR ORIGINAL TWELVE

Best For: The Affable Dad.

Who Is He: The one that always challenges you to be the best of yourself. He knows what he likes and appreciates good quality. He is the kind of man who likes to do things properly and also doesn’t mind rolling up his sleeves to get the job done himself.

The Whisky: With sweet and subtle notes of pear and oak, the Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve stands as a quintessential example of the Speyside style. It offers a long, smooth and mellow finish and is consistently proclaimed as one of the best drams in the valley. A satisfying tipple that pleases whisky novices to seasoned sippers, the Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve is both approachable and well-liked. Just like dad.

Why It’s Perfect: Safe, assured, and renowned for its quality, the Glenfiddich Our Original Twelve is the quintessential crowd favourite. It epitomises a whisky that is done right and will surely appease any whisky lover, especially those with an affable demeanour.

Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen

Best For: The bold, progressive dad.

Who Is He: The dad that is always game to try something new. From working on side projects and exploring plans, he just loves tinkering and experimenting. He lights up a room the moment he walks in, drawing people with his magnetic personality and his infectious exuberant and outlook.

The Whisky: What better way to match a pioneering spirit than with the qualities of Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen. Like the man himself, this expression is bold, confident, and innovative. Using a technique pioneered by Malt Master, Brian Kinsman, the whisky is finished in a Solera Vat inspired by sherry bodegas of Spain and Portugal. The result of this produces a whisky that is satisfyingly rich and bursting with flavour. The smorgasbord of silky and full-bodied notes that linger with sweetness of sherry oak, marzipan, and ginger, will no doubt help to spice up Father’s Day.

Why It’s Perfect: Full-bodied and rich, the Glenfiddich Our Solera Fifteen is meant for those with progressive tastes. For a man who wants to constantly broaden his horizons, this dram surely fits the bill as it opens up a new world of whisky flavours waiting to be explored.

Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen

Best For: The self-assured dad.

Who Is He: A man of elegant taste. He is confident, stylish and can hold his own in any situation. Traditional, yet modern, complex, yet versatile and certainly approachable, he holds an appreciation for the finer things in life. He is a man who knows what he wants and will never settle for anything less.

The Whisky: An exceptional man needs an exceptional malt and undoubtedly nothing comes close than the Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen. Produced in small batches with methods and knowledge passed through generations, the whisky offers a luxurious and silky finish. The intense marrying period produces a whisky that is warm and rewarding with complex layers of dried fruit, candy peel and elegant oak. This delicately crafted, full-bodied dram boasts a distinguished finish, and is sure to delight any self-assured individual.

Why It’s Perfect: There is no better way to satisfy a refined palate than the Glenfiddich Our Small Batch Eighteen. It not only measures up to his distinguished profile, but it boasts a traditional history, which he can regal to his like-minded friends while they enjoy it.

The Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year Old

Best For: The traditional dad.

Who Is He: Someone who loves the quiet and holds at utmost respect for heritage and legacy. Above all else, he is someone that appreciates the simple things in life, like handcrafted luxuries as opposed to fancy gifts.

The Whisky: For any traditionalist, the Balvenie Doublewood 12 Year Old is assuredly the perfect dram. Handcrafted by dedicated craftsmen, the whisky gains its distinctive character from being matured in two different wood types. The traditional casks soften and adds delicate character, while the sherry wood brings depth and fullness of flavour. The long and warming finish is assured to give dad one of the finest experiences in life.

Why It’s Perfect: This award-winning signature expression is renowned for its smooth and sweet delicate notes. Above all else it is a whisky that embodies both tradition and heritage – distinctive elements which will allow him to savour and uncover with every sip.

The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old

Best For: The trailblazing dad.

Who Is He: An adventure seeker, explorer and someone who is ever ready to try something new. He is both well-travelled, has an open-mind and is always up for a challenge. Most importantly he is someone who is always by your side, every step of the way.

The Whisky: The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old will take him on a journey filled with exciting new flavours. Matured in traditional oak whisky casts for 14 years, the single malt whisky is then transferred to casks that previously held Caribbean rum. This results in vanilla and sweet oak notes, accented with fruity characters that develop over time. By offering the classic Balvenie flavour infused with tropical sweetness, it strikes a perfect balance of both familiarity and newness for the palate. It stands as an ideal embodiment of adventure and taste.

Why It’s Perfect: An adventurous spirit for an adventurous soul. The Balvenie Caribbean Cask 14 Year Old represents a forward thinking expression designed specifically for those seeking inspired new tastes. It is a whisky that embodies the very essence of adventure in both craftsmanship and flavour, which a well-travelled individual will surely appreciate.

The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old

Best For: The legacy dad.

Who Is He: Someone who has built a legacy for himself. Steadfast and discerning, he holds a distinctive character and heart with a refined palate that has been fine tuned over the years. He knows what he likes, which requires a truly special whisky for Father’s Day.

The Whisky: A strikingly rich and complex whisky, the Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old makes for the perfect dram. Derived from the consecutive maturation in two different types of casks, it delivers deep vanilla notes with hints of green apple and creamy toffee. It’s a whisky that boasts distinctive and familiar characteristics. Perfected through time, it makes for an ideal companion to celebrate this special day.

Why It’s Perfect: The Balvenie DoubleWood 17 Year Old is sophisticated and complex with flavours that will no doubt live up to his expectations. It also serves as a perfect dram to soak in and enjoy on its own or with his favourite offspring.

Monkey Shoulder

Best For: The cool dad.

Who Is He: The life and soul of the party and the crowd favourite. He boasts a fun-loving spirit and is cheeky. Often the spark to any good time, he often wears his playful and cheeky personality like a crown, constantly bringing joy to the people around him with his cheery disposition.

The Whisky: Here to inject fun and playfulness to what many see as a stiff and stuffy world of whisky, Monkey Shoulder is the perfect companion for any fun-loving spirit. Made from small batches of different Speyside single malts, which are expertly blended and married together, it offers rich and vibrant flavours with flawlessly fruity aromas and mellow vanilla notes. Perfect on its own or for mixing, the 100% malt whisky will allow dearest dad to mix his tipple up in fun and creative ways.

Why It’s Perfect: Like dad, Monkey Shoulder is perfect for mixing. This makes it the ideal gift for him to experiment with a wide range of mixers in innovative ways at any gathering. Best of all, he will get to do so in the company of those most precious to him, resulting in a good time for everyone.

Get your hands on these whiskies at 1855 The Bottle Shop and Alcohol Delivery. Best of all, there are also promotional prices available for Father’s Day as well.