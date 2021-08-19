Rum lovers will want to get their hands on the latest offering from Bacardi. The leading rum brand has announced a new limited edition Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish. The new and rare rum is part of Bacardi’s new Premium portfolio range.

The latest edition to the Bacardi range marks the start of a five-year collection, which will see the brand unveil a new cask finish each year. All through 2025, each cask finish will change each year based on the type of barrel used for the additional aging.

An Ode To Heritage

According to Bacardi, the rum blends from the new Reserva Cask Finish series are similarly crafted by the brand’s Master Blenders who selected the esteemed Reserva Ocho as the base. It was selected as it is based off the original recipe from the family reserve created in 1862 and is a symbol of the brand’s heritage. The Oloroso sherry cask was chosen as the first finish in the series due to its origins from Spain, much like Bacardi founder, Facundo Bacardí Massó,

Each of the Premium rums from the Bacardi Reserva Cask Finish series will begin with a base of Bacardi Reserva Ocho, aged under the Caribbean sun. It is then finished for several additional months in a unique barrel that will change year to year.

The finishing process differs from the aging process by increasing the complexity of the spirit – in this case, adding subtle notes of chocolate and almond, which are not typically found in Bacardi Reserva Ocho.

This year’s inaugural release has been aged in American oak barrels for eight to 12 years and finished in an Oloroso sherry cask for just over two months. These additional few months in the sherry cask allow the blend to take on a sweet, smooth velvety texture with notes of caramel, vanilla, and orange, along with hints of walnuts and almonds.

The result is a deep mahogany flavour that gives off the aroma of dried fruits, raisins, walnuts, and almonds. This luxurious libation is best enjoyed neat in a room temperature tasting glass to bring out the full flavours of the finish.

The Growth Of Rum

Premium rums are an increasingly growing segment and there is no better time to announce the launch of the new program than this very moment. According to Nielsen, Rum Cask Finishes revenue is growing by over 190%.

As Cask Finishes are most commonly found within the whiskey segment, Bacardi is seeking to entice whiskey drinkers to explore outside of the category through the launch of its new five-year Reserva Cask Finish Series.

To accompany the launch of this new product, Bacardi is teaming up with famed celebrity photographer, Cam Kirk, to create an original NFT (non-fungible token) inspired by the new Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish.

The partnership between Bacardi and Kirk is the embodiment of the rum brand’s ethos, ‘Do What Moves You’. It stands as a guiding principle rooted in self-expression and connectivity, celebrating creativity and individuality. The NFT will go on sale on 1 September for only two weeks.

Proceeds from the NFT sale will directly benefit the “Backing the B.A.R.” initiative, presented by the NAACP and sponsored by family-owned Bacardi. The new Bacardi Reserva Ocho Sherry Cask Finish is available in 750mL bottles with a 40% ABV.

(Images: Bacardi)