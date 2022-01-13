A Guide To The Best Bars In Jewel Changi Airport

More than just a destination for flights and travellers to come and go, Jewel Changi Airport is an experience, a world unto its own.

How many others of its kind can tout a swimming pool, butterfly garden, cinema and the world’s largest indoor waterfall in its confines? It’s also a pretty neat watering hole with an ample supply of top-notch bars.

While on the topic of watering holes, giant waterfalls and bragging rights, let’s look at Jewel Changi Airport, which has become the crowning jewel (we’re not sorry) of the address. This nature-themed entertainment and retail complex caters to both visitors and locals, whether there for a stopover or a weekend jaunt.

Plenty of dining options exist in Jewel Changi Airport, as expected, so it’s easy enough to know where to grab a bite amidst the 135,700 metre-square expanse. When you want a drink, though, things get a little less obvious, and this is where our guide to the best bars in Jewel Changi Airport comes in handy.

Let’s face it, whether you’re travelling from abroad or from your local neighbourhood, making it to Changi is an exercise deserving of a drink.

Here are the best bars in Jewel Changi Airport for a few drinks or to fuel up before you board your next flight out:

(Main image: Pang Yuhao/Unsplash)