At these nine music bars in Singapore, music share the stage with the food and drinks.

No Spotify playlists are in sight here. Instead, it’s live music at Maduro, Blu Jaz, and Astor Bar, which feature crooners belting out jazz and blues. For Singapore’s next generation of stars, Stage gives them a platform to play in front of an audience, while bands at Timbre X S.E.A offer bands by the Singapore River.

The warm melodies of a saxophone syncs with electronic beats at Club 5 every Friday, as a mix of funk, soul, house, and other genres take precedence at Offtrack. For the rich and comforting sound of vinyl, the sound systems at Vertigo26 and RPM by Dbespoke bring justice to old school records.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Press play: 9 Music-focused bars in Singapore