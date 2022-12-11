The Definitive Boozy Christmas Gift Guide For The Drinkers In Your Life

For Christmas presents that will appeal to the tipplers in your lives, consider this boozy gift guide.

Many alcohol brands are offering festive kits of bottles and useful bar tools, including Hendrick’s Gin, Roku Gin, and Auchentoshan. The Balvenie bundles their flagship Double Wood with an elegant set of cup and coasters, Atlas lets you experience their signature Martini at home, and Rockpool Rum makes your next trip to the beach easy. For wine, Vin Geek has curated hampers based on personalities, and Moët & Chandon offers personalised gift boxes of champagne.

There are plenty of new launches as well. Glenmorangie takes its single malt for a walk in the woods, and Peddlers turns to a traditional Chinese beverage for its latest gin. Chivas gives its 18-year-old some K-pop star power, and LOUISXIII breaks the mould with a compact cognac. See below for details.

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

Here is your boozy Christmas gift guide: