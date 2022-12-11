The Definitive Boozy Christmas Gift Guide For The Drinkers In Your Life

For Christmas presents that will appeal to the tipplers in your lives, consider this boozy gift guide.
Many alcohol brands are offering festive kits of bottles and useful bar tools, including Hendrick’s Gin, Roku Gin, and Auchentoshan. The Balvenie bundles their flagship Double Wood with an elegant set of cup and coasters, Atlas lets you experience their signature Martini at home, and Rockpool Rum makes your next trip to the beach easy. For wine, Vin Geek has curated hampers based on personalities, and Moët & Chandon offers personalised gift boxes of champagne.
There are plenty of new launches as well. Glenmorangie takes its single malt for a walk in the woods, and Peddlers turns to a traditional Chinese beverage for its latest gin. Chivas gives its 18-year-old some K-pop star power, and LOUISXIII breaks the mould with a compact cognac. See below for details.
This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore
Here is your boozy Christmas gift guide:
Jump To / Table of Contents
- Atlas cocktail and gin sets
- Auchentoshan 12 Years Old Festive Kit
- Johnnie Walker Cities of the Future Collection
- Chivas 18 x LISA Limited Edition
- Glenmorangie A Tale of the Forest
- Hendrick’s Measurement Maestro Pack
- LOUIS XIII The Drop
- Peddlers Salted Plum Gin
- Moët Impérial limited-edition gift boxees
- Rockpool Rum
- Roku Gin Festive Kit
- The Balvenie Makers Gift Set
- Vin Geek wine hampers
Give the gift of Atlas with their range of cocktail and gin sets. The acclaimed bar has put together bottled cocktail bundles that include the Atlas Martini, Negroni, and Pêche Milk Punch, as well as gin and tonic packs featuring rare expressions like Mirabeau Rose Gin. If your recipient really enjoys drinking at the bar, Atlas pairs their St. George Atlas Orange Gin with a Waterford Martini glass, the same tools they use when serving their signature drink.
S$100 – S$188
(Image credit: Atlas)
Auchentoshan stands out among Scotch whisky producers for triple-distilling their single malts, and the 12-year-old is emblematic of this process. Matured for over a decade in ex-bourbon and sherry casks, the whisky evokes aromas of toasted almonds and caramel with a hint of citrus, followed by their characteristic sweet, smooth, and grassy palate. The kit comes with an Auchentoshan-branded glass.
S$95
(Image credit: Auchentoshan)
Johnnie Walker brings the future to you or a special someone this Christmas by way of 10 limited edition bottle designs this year. Each envision what some of the world’s greatest cities (and Mars) might look like 200 years from now through transformed cityscapes and skylines, thanks to renowned digital artist Luke Halls. Highlighting Johnnie Walker’s intricate craft, this special edition is a collectible destined for a permanent spot on any whisky cabinet, and is the perfect gift for those who love the richness and smoothness of this extraordinary blended whisky.
If you have a Blackpink fan in your life, give them this limited edition Chivas Regal 18-year-old. The whisky producer has partnered with Lisa from the K-pop band to redesign the bottle with her star pattern and signature in neon pink, which then can be used to make her signature cocktail Pink Spice. Preorder the bottle from the link below and pick up at Fairprice Centrepoint on 10 December, or head down to the supermarket from 3 December to purchase it on the spot.
S$145
(Image credit: Chivas Regal)
Glenmorangie’s director of whisky creation, Bill Lumsden like to create single malts based on esoteric experiences, and his latest is no different. The limited-edition Tale of the Forest is inspired by his walks in the woods, which he transposed onto the whisky by drying barley with woodland botanicals. It offers aromas of pine and juniper – almost like a barrel-aged gin – before giving way to a palate of eucalyptus, mint, bitter orange, and woodsmoke. On the packaging, illustrator Pomme Chan recreates the scene with a dreamy forest that is as lush as the whisky.
S$188
Available at Asher BWS and Le Vigne.
(Image credit: Glenmorangie)
I have yet to meet a drinker that does not enjoy Hendrick’s Gin, which is why their Measurement Maestro Pack is a foolproof gift. The bundle comes with a full bottle of the cucumber- and rose-infused gin, and a jigger spotting Hendrick’s stately logo. Present it with some cucumbers and tonic water, and your recipient will always be ready to party.
S$89
(Image credit: Hendrick’s Gin)
Inspired by digital nomads and tastemakers, LOUISXIII created a bottle of cognac you can take anywhere. The Drop is a collection of five 1cl bottles filled with the revered liquid inside, which can be customised with initials and different coloured accessories. Drink it on on the plane, at work, during a funeral, while watching a movie, at places that say no outside food and drinks allowed, then refill it from the LOUISXIII decanter.
1cl: S$288
Pack of five: S$1,440
Available only at the LOUISXIII pop-up at Design Orchard from 3 December 2022 to 1 January 2023.
(Image credit: LOUIS XIII)
Sloe gin meets suan mei tang in this new release by Peddlers. The Chinese brand was inspired by a traditional summertime beverage to infuse their flagship Shanghai Gin with salted plum, mulberry, hawthorne, and osmanthus for three months, then aged in oloroso sherry casks for one month. It has the classic sweet-savoury profile of sour plum juice, with underlying juniper and vanilla notes, followed by a dry finish. Peddlers recommends serving it in highballs like a Sloe Gin Soda, or in spritzes and negronis.
S$69
Get 20 percent off with the code SALTEDPLUMPARTY from now till 23 December 2022.
(Image credit: The Peddlers Gin Company)
For the champagne lovers in your lives, Moët & Chandon is offering their flagship Moët Impérial and Moët Rosé Impérial in customisable metal gift boxes. The house is having a pop-up at ION Orchard where visitors can personalise the box with a message or name, or purchase the champagnes in a limited-edition packaging with a gold fireworks pattern. There is also the Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut Festive Minis Gift box, which offers six mini bottles of Moët & Chandon Impérial Brut with matching mini golden flutes.
S$72.90 – S$150.90
Available only at the Moët & Chandon Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up at ION Orchard from 6-27 December 2022.
(Image credit: Moët & Chandon)
Rum sometimes has a whiff of pirate to it, but Rockpool strays away from this cliche with their breezy rendition. Created by a group of Singapore-based rum lovers, their version is a blend of English- and Spanish-style rums, making it light and approachable yet complex enough to be sipped on. The packaging builds on this with a vibe that’s more Tanjong Beach Club than Davy Jones’s locker. Fittingly, the brand is offering a beach towel with purchase of every two bottles, and each bottle comes with two coasters made from recycled plastic. There is also an option to have it gift-wrapped.
S$95
(Image credit: Rockpool Rum)
Roku Gin is immensely popular, and for good reason. It is made with six Japanese botanicals harvested at the peak of their seasons, including sakura leaves and flowers in spring, sencha and gyokuro teas in summer, sancho pepper in autumn, and yuzu in winter. This makes the gin incredibly balanced and multi-layered with soft and sweet flavours. The kit includes a Roku Gin-branded glass.
S$88
(Image credit: Roku Gin)
The Balvenie is offering their celebrated Double Wood 12 single malt together with a ceramic coaster and whisky cup designed by Singapore illustrator Adeline Tan. Both the cup and the coaster have a smooth polished feel to them, and are decorated with an elegant tiger orchid motif inspired by Tan’s “The Tiger of Singapore” art piece. They make a sumptuous match for the whisky’s signature soft, honeyed character.
S$138
(Image credit: The Balvenie)
Scotts Road bar Vin Geek has created hampers with food and your choice of wine based on personalities. Gossip Collection, for instance, lets friends spill the beans over a plate of pasta, while Big Dick Energy swings it with all things truffle. Frankie Says Relax includes teas and snacks for kicking back, while Plate Mate lets friends bond over a cold cut platter.
S$148 – S$188
(Image credit: Vin Geek)