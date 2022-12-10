Christmas can be thirsty work, which you can quench at these fabulous drink events happening this December.
Some of Singapore’s top bars have created cocktails for the holiday season. Among them are Atlas, which is serving three festive tipples at their Christmas brunch, Flow Bar and its five Yuletide sippers, and concoctions by Smoke & Mirrors based on whether you’ve been naughty or nice.
Alcohol brands have also been cashing in on the cheer. Roku Gin is working with Chuan by Nutmeg, GOHO, and the new Fizzy Dayz on cocktails that drink like a Japanese winter, while Moët & Chandon dispenses mini bottles from a vending machine at their pop-up. Aperol is dreaming of an orange Christmas by turning Osteria BBR’s garden into an outdoor spritz bar, while Johnnie Walker invites you to experience its Blue Label in a whole new light.
For languid days during December, MO Bar has put together afternoon tea sets of gourmet bites and champagne, while Vin Geek lays out flights of high-end Italian wine. Travel to China is still off-limits to most people, but Night Hawk teams up with four of the country’s most captivating hotels to serve their cocktails here.
Aperol is throwing a year-end garden party at Raffles Hotel where the spritzes flow freely. The Aperol Spritz Garden has taken over Osteria BBR’s alfresco area and decked it in out in everything orange, from a vertical garden of hanging oranges to furniture engulfed in similar shades. Slide up to the outdoor bar with an Aperol trolley and order classic Italian cocktails like Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz, and Americano, as well as low- and no-alcohol serves such as vermouth and soda, and Crodino: the zero-ABV alternative to Aperol.
Aperol Spritz Garden @ Osteria BBR by Alain Ducasse
Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Mondays, 12pm – 11pm
Sundays, 12pm – 5.30pm
Atlas turns their Sunday brunch festive with free-flow cocktails, champagne, and sharing dishes on 11 and 26 December. Enjoy unlimited pours of holiday tipples such as the Christmas Spritz and Three Kings, as well as the bar’s popular DIY G&T and other Atlas signatures. These drinks are paired with non-stop portions of suckling pig, baked camembert, cold cuts, cheeses, and other dishes. Free-flow Telmont NV Champagne is also available at an additional cost.
Christmas
11 and 26 December 2022, 12pm – 4.30pm
From S$178++ per person, additional S$40++ for free-flow champagne
Bartender Ricky Paiva mines his favourite holiday for inspiration on festive cocktails at his venue, Flow Bar. He came up with five wintry tipples, including Mulled Wine with bourbon, apple liqueur, and spices, and the egg nog-style Santa’s Day Off with cognac and cream. Based on the iconic Christmas figurine, Nutcracker is a robust mix of vermouth, walnut liquor, and hazelnut liquor, while Oh Christmas Tree! remixes the classic Yuletide tune with gin, green chartreuse, spruce liqueur, and soda. Finally, Paiva’s Christmas Spritz enlivens the Italian cocktail with a candy cane.
Flow Bar’s festive cocktails
Now till 7 January 2023
Tuesdays – Saturdays, 5pm – midnight
S$25++ each
Fans of Johnnie Walker’s prestigious Blue Label will be able to experience their favourite whisky blend in a whole new light via an immersive experience. Hosted at Mandala Club from 9 – 13 December, the multi-sensorial experience will include a specially commissioned 3D audio soundscape that’s experienced through state-of-the-art headphones, all while your sense of smell is stimulated via a bespoke fragrance that’s specially formulated by Bogue Profumo.
Johnnie Walker Depth of Blue
9-13 December 2022
From S$50 each
If you are lucky enough to have some days off in this month, MO Bar is a luxuriously comfortable place to while away an afternoon. Their December Afternoon Tea Experience offers eight courses inspired by local favourites and holiday classics, including red wine pear granite, chilli soft shell crab, Guinness Stout chicken with pomelo and puffed rice, and chocolate sponge and cherry cake shaped like a mushroom.
Then on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, the venue ups the ante on their afternoon tea with more delicacies like poached lobster with avruga caviar. Both sets come with a free glass of champagne.
December Afternoon Tea Experience
Daily until 31 December 2022, 3pm – 5pm on weekdays, 12.30pm – 5pm on weekends
S$88++ per person
Christmas Eve and Day Afternoon Tea menu
24-25 December 2022, 12.30pm – 2.30pm
S$108++ per person
Moët & Chandon offers a welcome respite from holiday shopping with their festive pop-up at ION Orchard. The house has carved out a space on level 1 where you can purchase a token, drop it into a vending machine, and get 200ml of their famed champagne called a Mini Moët. You drink out of it with a handy flute that attaches to the bottle mouth, and bar tables are available to enjoy the bubbly there. Find out more here.
Moët & Chandon Welcome Extraordinaire pop-up
6-27 December 2022
Roku Gin has teamed up with three bars on A Roku Winter Wonderland to celebrate the craft gin’s emblematic Japanese winter botanical, yuzu. Chuan by Nutmeg, GOHO, and the new Fizzy Dayz play off the fruit’s intense citrusy character with 11 cocktails including a pine nut Negroni, Egg Nog with oolong, coffee, and white cacao, and clarified Milk Punch with mascarpone and gingerbread. There’s also Guava & Fig, which features fig-infused Roku Gin, and the floral and bright Merry Berry. Find out more here.
A Roku Winter Wonderland
Now till 31 December 2022
S$18++ – S$26++ each
See if you’ve been naughty or nice this Christmas with Smoke & Mirrors’ interactive menu. The bar lets you flip a coin that decides what you’re been good or bad, then presents either The Nice List or The Naughty List. The Nice List has softer, more supple creations such as a floral Ramos Gin Fizz. while The Naughty List dishes out more devious drinks like a spicy Negroni.
The Naughty or Nice List cocktails
Now till 31 December 2022
S$25++ – S$26++ each
The House Collective comprises of some of the most intriguing hotels in China, from the modernised Qing Dynasty style of The Temple House in Chengdu to the sleek lines of Beijing’s The Opposite House. While Mainland China still remains closed off to much of the world, these properties have teamed up with local bar Night Hawk to present four cocktails from their food and beverage concepts.
Under the Updated Memories theme, TaMartini remixes the classic cocktail with salted lime, while Pepper Bazaar is a mezcal, strawberry, and bell pepper sipper. From Shanghai’s The Middle House comes a coffee highball with shochu and coconut, while The Wooden Room has an alluring aroma of basil and bergamot.
Updated Memories
Now till 17 December 2022
S$25++ each
Vin Geek turns its focus to Italy this December with flights of wine from the boot-shaped country. There are two flights of three glasses each, and the Italian Geek Picks flight offers styles from an elegant Barolo to a broad-shouldered brunello di Montalcino. The Tuscan Geek Picks flight also serves the brunello and a tignanello, but swaps out the Barolo for an incredibly supple Sassicaia Super Tuscan.
Wine Flights to Italy
Now till 31 December 2022
S$49.50 – S$82.50 per person
