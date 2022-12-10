Christmas can be thirsty work, which you can quench at these fabulous drink events happening this December.

Some of Singapore’s top bars have created cocktails for the holiday season. Among them are Atlas, which is serving three festive tipples at their Christmas brunch, Flow Bar and its five Yuletide sippers, and concoctions by Smoke & Mirrors based on whether you’ve been naughty or nice.

Alcohol brands have also been cashing in on the cheer. Roku Gin is working with Chuan by Nutmeg, GOHO, and the new Fizzy Dayz on cocktails that drink like a Japanese winter, while Moët & Chandon dispenses mini bottles from a vending machine at their pop-up. Aperol is dreaming of an orange Christmas by turning Osteria BBR’s garden into an outdoor spritz bar, while Johnnie Walker invites you to experience its Blue Label in a whole new light.

For languid days during December, MO Bar has put together afternoon tea sets of gourmet bites and champagne, while Vin Geek lays out flights of high-end Italian wine. Travel to China is still off-limits to most people, but Night Hawk teams up with four of the country’s most captivating hotels to serve their cocktails here.

(Image credit: Aperol)

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Singapore

The best drink events in Singapore to celebrate Christmas at this December 2022