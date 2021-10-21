Unlike most alcoholic spirits, gin has undergone a long renaissance. Initially used as a form of herbal medicine, it is now one of the most remixed beverages in the world.

The juniper-based spirit has been endlessly reimagined and incorporated into all sorts of cocktails. And with International Gin and Tonic Day celebrated on 19 October, it’s high time we rounded up seven of the best gin bars in Singapore.

Gin has a long history. It can be traced back to the Middle Ages, where juniper distillates were prescribed as medicinal aids. During the 1500s, the Dutch were producing genever, a juniper-flavoured liquor, which made its way to England and became the basis for what we now recognise as gin.

Today, distillers have to follow certain rules before they can label their product as gin. In Europe, gin has to be “a juniper-flavoured spirit drink” with a minimum alcohol content of 37.5 percent. In the US, it has to be a distilled product of at least 80 degree proof “with or over juniper berries and other aromatics.”

Neither of these regulations dictate how much juniper a gin should have, which is why there are so many modern interpretations of gin. From the assertive London Dry to more floral styles, knowing what you like and how you’ll drink your gin is crucial when picking one.

Alternatively, turn to these seven gin bars in Singapore for help. There’s Atlas, which boasts one of the world’s most diverse gin libraries, while Cin Cin focuses on the best from around the globe. Artemis Grill combines Mediterranean flavours with sky high views, and Gin Parlour serves G&Ts alongside an impressive backdrop.

The Spiffy Dapper is both irreverent and serious with their gins, and Begin presents them in a cozy spot. Finally, local distillers Brass Lion‘s tasting room lets you drink gin right from the source.

Here are the best gin bars in Singapore: