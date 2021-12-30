When it comes to throwing back a few cold ones, nothing quite comes close than places that come with a stunning view. For us, a generous view of the city’s gorgeous skyline, is incentive enough for a night out on the town. Fortunately, there are ample rooftop bars in Singapore that offer that perfect setting.
Understanding the need for a dramatic setting along with the need for Insta-worthy snaps, we’ve rounded up some of the best rooftop bars in Singapore that will fuel your night with good cocktails, fantastic food, and unforgettable scenery. Just don’t forget to order the champagne.
From swanky locales that serve champagne the finest bubbly and bespoke cocktails to others that offer decent pints of craft beer, read on.
(Hero and featured image credit: Sky Lido)
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
9 best rooftop bars in Singapore to book for unforgettable evenings:
It’s hard to skip the architectural beauty that is Potato Head when you’re in the Keong Siak area, so why not make it point to head upstairs for a drink or two? The tiki-esque bar sees tropical cocktails that are perfect for warmer nights, and if you’re up for a full meal even after your drinks, you can always head downstairs for some burgers at Three Buns.
(Image credit: Potato Head Singapore)
Perhaps you’re looking for a chill, relaxing time with the same amazing views. If that sounds like you, then LeVel33 would be your best bet. Touted as the world’s highest urban microbrewery, the locale’s extensive assortment of craft beers should be enough reason for you to make your way down (or up!) for. We recommend making space for the food menu too, as Chef ArChan has cleverly made use of multiple local producers to create plates of truly delicious treats to go with the drinks — think a tender Local Barramundi from Kuhlbarra, and bowls of comforting soup in the form of Ah Hua Kelong Seafood Bouillabaisse.
Ce La Vi, set atop the wonder that is Marina Bay Sands, home to the filming location of Crazy Rich Asians, is pretty much a no-brainer when it comes to drinking the night away. Apart from views of the city and Gardens by the Bay, the newest drinks menu, helmed by Lead Mixologist Andrew Hyman sees refreshing treats like the Blueberry Mule, Once In A Lifetime and Golden Age.
Perched atop the fourth floor of Signature Hotel at Tanjong Pagar, Levant Bar offers views of the bustling city life beneath, with delicious Mezzo-style bites and Greek-inspired cocktails to pair. Options like the Apricot Clouds and Greek Forest are always crowd-pleasers; the latter is a beautiful concoction of mountain pine liqueur, maglini lemon, and honeycomb-infused tsipouro that’ll whisk you to the Mediterranean immediately.
This breezy hideaway offers views of River Valley and Robertson Quay, but its food — dreamt up by executive chef Gabriel Cher (formerly from Potato Head Singapore) is just as noteworthy. This hidden rooftop bar at Outram sits on level 5 of Concorde Shopping Centre, and offers a modern bistro menu that includes curious creations the likes of Oxtail Ragu Pasta, Bacon & Onion Jam White Pizza, and Chendol Panna Cotta. A refreshing spritz is always recommended here, but hit up the Tahitian Sunset — made with two type of Plantation rum and fresh pineapple — for a delicious pre-dinner treat.
Loof’s name takes inspiration from the way locals say the word “roof”, so it’s safe to say you can expect locally-inspired drinks here. Here, we recommend cocktails like the Set B, a boozy mix of vodka, Mr. Black, kaya, espresso, or Loof Bubble Tea, an alcoholic take on bubble tea. The view might not be as vast as the others on this list, but the iconic neon lights that say “Feng He Ri Li” (translated as beautiful day) is enough to keep you coming back for more pictures.
There’s nothing like watching the bustling CBD area go quiet at night, complete with a stunning view of the tranquil Singapore River. Here at Southbridge, you’re looking at an elevated rooftop bar experience: think an extensive list of champagnes, prosecco and craft cocktails to spend the night with.
We can’t list any rooftop bar roundup without including Mr Stork, as the locale’s central location and unique teepee huts make for a truly special night out. Besides a whole list of whiskeys, champagnes, wines and specially crafted cocktails, the bar also sees a good range of non-alcoholic spirits and mocktails for those who aren’t feeling the need to get inebriated that night.
Clink your glasses amongst the clouds as you head to Stellar at 1-Altitude. The restaurant-bar is 62 floors up in the central CBD, providing sweeping skyline views that are unparalleled to many. We suggest coming about an hour before the sun sets, so you’ll get to bask in that gorgeous golden glow as you round up your day.
With a name like Vue, it’s not hard to guess what they’re most famed for. Floor to ceiling windows usher in a breathtaking sight of the CBD and Marina Bay Sands, and is accompanied by a fantastic spritz list and scrumptious plates for relaxing evening out.
