World famous celebrities are turning their attention on the beverage and spirits game with the launch of their own brand and labels. Sting has his own wine; Dwayne Johnson has tequila, Hugh Jackman has coffee, and Ryan Reynolds has his gin. Now, Reynolds’ wife has hopped on the beverage bandwagon with hew own brand of non-alcoholic, sparkling mixers called Betty Buzz.

You would think this was a strategic business approach by the Hollywood power couple. Reynolds’ Aviation Gin is now world famous and what better way to pair the spirit with a mixer that practically comes from the same household.

Lively’s Betty Buzz is catered towards consumers who want a great-tasting, lower calorie mixer that uses only clean ingredients. According to the release the range of mixers are perfectly paired with any spirit. However they are also tasty enough to fly solo.

“I don’t drink. I know that’s odd coming from the wife of an infamous gin slinger,” explains Lively. “Over the past many years of mixing but not drinking cocktails, it became clear mixers are the unsung heroes of the drink world and deserve just as much love as alcohol. We’ve spent the last three years crafting Betty Buzz and are so excited for people to finally taste it.”

Creating (Betty) Buzz

Of the unique name, the founder of Betty Buzz explains that it is linked to her father. “My dad’s name was Ernest Brown Jr but he was known as Ernie Lively. He gave up his last name when he married my mom and any success he, or I, have experienced has been in a name that isn’t his. So when I was working hard to build this company, I wanted any success to be in a name that was meaningful to him. Betty was his mom and his sister’s name. Also, Ernie would not be the best name for a mixer.”

As for Buzz says Lively, it’s because alcohol should not get all the fun. “Try it. The bubbles and flavours feel like a buzz of joy.”

Betty Buzz is currently available in five flavours – Tonic Water, Sparking Grapefruit, Meyer Lemon Club Soda, Sparkling Lemon Lime, and Ginger Beer. The premium mixers are made with real juice and natural flavours. They also do not include artificial flavours, colours, or sweeteners, are non-GMO, and gluten free. Each nine-ounce eco-friendly glass bottle can make two cocktails when combined with the spirit of your choice.

Crafted in the US, Betty Buzz is currently only available stateside. However we do expect there will be plenty of ‘buzz’ surrounding Lively’s new range of mixers to make them appear on store shelves the world over in the months ahead.

(Images: Betty Buzz)