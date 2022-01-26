Bombay Sapphire x Kodak Printomatic Kits Are Designed To Inspire Creativity

To encourage acts of creativity, Bombay Sapphire has partnered with Kodak and three emerging artists for three striking ‘Create & Capture’ kits. Whether it’s hand-making decorations, setting an impressive table or creating exquisite cocktails for guests – the world’s leading premium gin brand is on a mission to make this the most photo-worthy and memorable celebration ever with the launch of these unique kits.

Available in three different patterns, the kits make the perfect gift for art and cocktail-enthusiasts. Each set includes a 70cl bottle of either Bombay Sapphire, Bombay Sapphire Sunset or Bombay Bramble, a Kodak Instant Printomatic camera in a matching colourway and an A6 photo album adorned with each artist’s unique design.

To encourage cocktail creativity, there is also a QR code that acts as a portal to a myriad of cocktail recipes and a series of exclusive masterclass videos to help you create delectable cocktails to impress your loved ones.

This collaboration honours the long-standing commitment Bombay Sapphire has to the arts as each kit represents a unique collaboration with one of three incredible artists. These artists have not only designed the patterns that feature on the keepsake boxes but have also transformed the matching A6 photo album.

Arts And Cocktails

The Bombay Sapphire kit by textile designer Katherine Plumb, is inspired by the iconic blue tones associated with the classic Bombay Sapphire Dry Gin bottle and incorporates her recognisable floral style for a joyous, vibrant result.

Artist Alfie Kungu captures the berried, bold notes of Bramble in the Bombay Bramble. The design pays homage to the blackberries and raspberries that feature in this naturally flavoured gin. Last but not least, designer Anna Murray of Patternity takes inspiration from the warm, spiced, and citrus notes in Bombay Sapphire’s newest gin. The Bombay Sapphire Sunset features the orange light of a sunset merging with the ocean to create a swirl of two stunning shades.

For cocktail aficionados, the QR code within Bombay Sapphire x Kodak Printomatic Kits unlocks a host of myriad of cocktails. There are two recipes paired with each expression of gin that features in the kit series. Each How To videos unlocked by the exclusive code is hosted by Senior Brand Ambassador and gin-guru Sam Carter, and have been shot at the brand home — Laverstoke Mill in Hampshire, where every drop of Bombay Sapphire gin is created.