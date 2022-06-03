New Singapore Bars That Are Worth Enjoying A Few Cold Ones In June 2022
New Singapore Bars That Are Worth Enjoying A Few Cold Ones In June 2022
Food & Drink

New Singapore Bars That Are Worth Enjoying A Few Cold Ones In June 2022

By Annabel Tan, Jun 3 2022 8:01 am

When its time to kick back for a few cold ones, Singapore has abundant choices.

Whether its delectable cocktails, or inventive alcoholi concoctions, there are impressive new bars around Singapore that offer unique concepts and diverse ways to drink.

For starters, the Rum-focused Sugarhall returns with laidback interiors and atmosphere. Rum not your bag? Consider popping by California Republic for punchy zero-proof drinks. Craving for more Asian flavour? The House Bar spotlights premium Japanese whisky, which certainly warrants a shot or two.

Check out this list of new Singapore bars that are worth checking out in June 2022.

Header and featured image courtesy of The House Bar

This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.

01
Sugarhall
Cecil St, Level 2 19, Singapore 049704
Book here
Sugarhall

Widely regarded as an institution in the Singapore bar scene before it closed its doors in 2018, Sugarhall is back in a new space, but with the same focus on rum. The vibe is laidback, like that of a neighbourhood English pub, especially with the dark wood furnishings, cosy booths and distressed pillars. For drinks, the returning crowd favourite is the refreshing yet boozy Dark & Stormy, made with Hampden 8-year-aged overproof Jamaican rum, fresh lime and a ginger beer specially brewed for the bar by The 1925 Brewing Co. The cocktail is also available in a Mega Stormy size, which is equivalent to three regular servings and served in a stein.

02
California Republic
88 Amoy St, Singapore 069907
Book here
California Republic

Settle into one of the various nooks in this 1960s-inspired, retro- cool 65-seater venue reminiscent of a Southern Californian suburban living room from that iconic era. To better cater to different drinking preferences, the cocktails here
are labelled full proof, half proof or zero proof, which indicate a standard alcohol content, half the standard alcohol content and zero alcohol, respectively. Despite not containing any booze, the zero- proof drinks are still full of flavour, like the June Gloom made with Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Lyre’s Italian Spritz and a hint of oregano.

03
The House Bar
The House Bar

The entrance to this speakeasy in Regent Singapore is so well-concealed that most would walk right past it. Stepping inside, the intimate space feels like a private lounge, with just five seats at the bar, sofas for about eight, as well as a VIP room. Premium Japanese whiskies take centre stage here, alongside labels from around the world. The spirit also features in cocktails like Mountain Forest, a smooth blend of Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve and umami bitters.

Bars in Singapore cocktails Drinks new bars in singapore
written by.
Annabel Tan

Annabel Tan is a watches, jewellery, lifestyle and features writer who is also a true pleasure-seeking Taurus pursuing the finer things in life. When she’s not enraptured by shiny objects she enjoys stimulating her other senses with food, fragrances, Freddie Mercury’s vocal range and, to her own surprise, fitness (hello, endorphins!).

well-ness

Subscribe to the magazine

Subscribe Now
You May Also Like.
Follow us @Augustman
Never miss an update

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the latest updates.

No Thanks
You’re all set

Thank you for your subscription.