When its time to kick back for a few cold ones, Singapore has abundant choices.
Whether its delectable cocktails, or inventive alcoholi concoctions, there are impressive new bars around Singapore that offer unique concepts and diverse ways to drink.
For starters, the Rum-focused Sugarhall returns with laidback interiors and atmosphere. Rum not your bag? Consider popping by California Republic for punchy zero-proof drinks. Craving for more Asian flavour? The House Bar spotlights premium Japanese whisky, which certainly warrants a shot or two.
Check out this list of new Singapore bars that are worth checking out in June 2022.
Header and featured image courtesy of The House Bar
This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.
Widely regarded as an institution in the Singapore bar scene before it closed its doors in 2018, Sugarhall is back in a new space, but with the same focus on rum. The vibe is laidback, like that of a neighbourhood English pub, especially with the dark wood furnishings, cosy booths and distressed pillars. For drinks, the returning crowd favourite is the refreshing yet boozy Dark & Stormy, made with Hampden 8-year-aged overproof Jamaican rum, fresh lime and a ginger beer specially brewed for the bar by The 1925 Brewing Co. The cocktail is also available in a Mega Stormy size, which is equivalent to three regular servings and served in a stein.
Settle into one of the various nooks in this 1960s-inspired, retro- cool 65-seater venue reminiscent of a Southern Californian suburban living room from that iconic era. To better cater to different drinking preferences, the cocktails here
are labelled full proof, half proof or zero proof, which indicate a standard alcohol content, half the standard alcohol content and zero alcohol, respectively. Despite not containing any booze, the zero- proof drinks are still full of flavour, like the June Gloom made with Lyre’s Aperitif Rosso, Lyre’s Italian Spritz and a hint of oregano.
The entrance to this speakeasy in Regent Singapore is so well-concealed that most would walk right past it. Stepping inside, the intimate space feels like a private lounge, with just five seats at the bar, sofas for about eight, as well as a VIP room. Premium Japanese whiskies take centre stage here, alongside labels from around the world. The spirit also features in cocktails like Mountain Forest, a smooth blend of Hakushu Distiller’s Reserve and umami bitters.
Annabel Tan is a watches, jewellery, lifestyle and features writer who is also a true pleasure-seeking Taurus pursuing the finer things in life. When she’s not enraptured by shiny objects she enjoys stimulating her other senses with food, fragrances, Freddie Mercury’s vocal range and, to her own surprise, fitness (hello, endorphins!).