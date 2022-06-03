When its time to kick back for a few cold ones, Singapore has abundant choices.

Whether its delectable cocktails, or inventive alcoholi concoctions, there are impressive new bars around Singapore that offer unique concepts and diverse ways to drink.

For starters, the Rum-focused Sugarhall returns with laidback interiors and atmosphere. Rum not your bag? Consider popping by California Republic for punchy zero-proof drinks. Craving for more Asian flavour? The House Bar spotlights premium Japanese whisky, which certainly warrants a shot or two.

Check out this list of new Singapore bars that are worth checking out in June 2022.

Header and featured image courtesy of The House Bar

This story was first published on Prestige Singapore.