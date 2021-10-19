To help bring its new release to fruition, Bowmore has revealed an exciting collaboration between comic book graphic artist Frank Quitely. The result of this is the Bowmore No Corners To Hide, featuring two new whiskies that are inspired by the intriguing myths and legends from the remote island of Islay.

Each bottle in the collaboration features exclusive designs and artwork from Quitely, who has illustrated for Marvel and DC Comics. His illustrations showcase Islay’s far-reaching history and rich stories of a bygone era and embody the artistic expression of Bowmore.

Exclusive Expressions

Bowmore’s Master Blender Ron Welsh has put together this limited-edition series featuring two stunning single malts, 23-Year-Old and 32-Year-Old. Both are exclusively available in select Global Travel Retail outlets including Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Vienna, Dubai, Singapore, and Taiwan.

The exceptional 23-Year-Old captures a whisky character inspired by the legendary story of No Corners to Hide. The spirit was nurtured in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads to create the signature Bowmore style.

Two years of further maturation followed in Essencia barriques to create a powerful character conjuring up a sensory exploration of this mythical tale. It captures a hint of beeswax, a scent of incense and a struck match to transport the senses to Bowmore’s round church. Each bottle is decorated with illustrations and sketches from Quitely.

The 32-Year-Old captures a moment in time; a story as captivating as the myth it celebrates. An initial 30 years of maturation in ex-bourbon American oak hogsheads reflects a timely occupation in cask, much like the devil’s own alleged escape. This was followed by two further years in Essencia barriques to bring an unusually distinctive character to the fore, again combining beeswax, incense and struck match.

Evolving to Seville orange peel merged with the aromas of an old cigar box, but with sweet and floral interjections and finishing with a touch of liquorice and iodine, the 32-Year-Old is intriguing and ingenious in equal measure. Each bottle comes complete with a signed print from Quitely, alongside original sketches and notes from the whisky making process.

(Images: Bowmore)