Combine the talents of modern design and quality whisky making techniques and you have the CALLUM 529 by Annandale.

The new limited edition cask strength Scotch whisky boasts a single cask, single malt, unpeated Scotch whisky, bottled at cask strength in a bespoke ceramic bottle. Breaking with tradition, the single cask, single malt Scotch whisky is enclosed within a ceramic bottle designed by CALLUM.

Ceramic provides new textures and visuals unfamiliar in today’s whisky offering, while being a neutral material that has no impact on the spirit’s distinct and respected flavour. The bottle features handcrafted ripples and is finished in a deep, dark navy blue glaze.

This dramatic slice is continued onto the natural cork stopper. CALLUM’s signature deconstructed tartan in accent orange seals the bottle, which is then enclosed in an outer capsule of the same dark navy blue.

CALLUM 529 by Annandale

As with the bottle design, the whisky has been engineered to find its own unique place in the whisky world and provide an exceptional sensory experience.

Crafted by the award-winning Annandale Distillery near Dumfries, Scotland, just three ingredients – malted barley, water and yeast – have been expertly distilled in two copper spirit stills. Copper has a magical effect, determining and refining the spirit’s flavour and creating consistency of quality.

Based at one of the oldest distilleries in Scotland, Annandale was one of the first distilleries to use two small copper spirit stills rather than one, which increases the copper contact and enhances the process and purity of the spirit.

The whisky has been matured in a once-used ‘fresh’ bourbon cask made from American oak, providing a subtle richness, depth and complexity, as well as ensuring its complete individuality of flavour as single cask, single malt Scotch whisky.

Having reached sensory maturity, cask number 529 has been selected for its exceptional taste profile and sensory characteristics by Callum, Thomson, the CALLUM team and Annandale’s master blender, Keith Law.

The unpeated whisky has sweet, creamy vanilla and caramel hints on the nose, supported by oak and malt undertones, while suggestions of orchard fruits and hay bring a fresh scent that cuts through the sweetness.

Upon tasting, its sweetness has creamy toffee, salted caramel and chocolate notes, accompanied by hints of spices, including cinnamon and cardamom, while subtle low tannins provide the perfect touch of astringency to flawlessly balance the flavour.

Only For Pre-Orders

By the very nature of a single cask whisky, only a limited number of CALLUM 529 by Annandale will be available for sale. The order books are now opened for August 2022 delivery.

However, that exact number of bottles being offered will not be known until the whisky barrel is broached and its entire contents are bottled at cask strength in July 2022.

The whisky will go straight from barrel to bottle – never blended – to produce a truly authentic whisky at its purest and most natural. It’s anticipated yield is around 230 bottles at 50-65%ABV, to be confirmed at the point of bottling. Each bottle will be hand numbered and signed by British designer, Ian Callum.

CALLUM 529 by Annandale is priced at £350 (S$602) per 70cl bottle.

(Images: CALLUM and Annandale Distillery)