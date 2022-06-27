June 27 is International Pineapple Day.
On this day, pineapple lovers across the globe pay homage to this delicious tropical fruit. Whether you’re eating a freshly cut slice, baking a pineapple upside-down cake or eating slice of Hawaiian pizza (don’t worry, we don’t judge), there are many different ways to celebrate the fruit. For us though, nothing quite works the charm than a refreshing alcoholic beverage, which Plantation Rum has thoughtfully provided some recipes to.
Fittingly, the rum maker has chosen International Pineapple Day to showcase its new limited edition Plantation Rum Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula. The smoky rum infused with Victoria Pineapple, Citrus Peel and a touch of Clove and Dry Peat serves as the perfect base for some delicious cocktails. Matured in ex-peated Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey Casks, it offers the perfect marriage of sweetness and smokiness.
With its rich and delicious pineapple bouquet, accented by smoky clove notes, Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple is the perfect companion for all Pineapple and/or Rum lovers. If you are feeling adventurous and want to brave the world of mixology, have a try at shaking up your spirits for International Pineapple Day with these two cocktails below:
Pineapple Stiggins’ Daiquiri
Glass: coupette or any glass
Method: shake, pour into a glass
Garnish: pineapple wedge
Ingredients:
2oz / 6cl Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum or the limited Stiggins’ Smoky
5oz / 2cl Simple syrup
75oz / 3cl Lime juice
Garnish: Pineapple
When one daiquiri is not enough, and you are the designated “bartender”, grab your bottle of Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum and get your friends around. This Daiquiri Punch is an all-time winner and crowd pleaser!
Daiquiri Punch
Glass: Punch Bowl
Method: Build
Ingredients (multiply this recipe by the number of friends):
2oz / 6cl Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum
5oz / 2cl Simple syrup
75oz / 3cl Lime juice
Garnish: Pineapple
If you’re the sort who doesn’t subscribe to making cocktails at-home cocktail recipes, you can also visit any of the following bars to have a taste of these specially curated pineapple rum-infused cocktails to celebrate International Pineapple Day:
Panamericana, 27 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore 099892
Potato Head, 36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143
Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845
Lime House, 2 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089260
Moonstone Bar, 103 Amoy Street, Singapore 069923
Barbary Coast, 16 N Canal Road, Singapore 048828
Employees Only, 112 Amoy Street, Singapore 069932
(Images: Plantation Rum)