June 27 is International Pineapple Day.

On this day, pineapple lovers across the globe pay homage to this delicious tropical fruit. Whether you’re eating a freshly cut slice, baking a pineapple upside-down cake or eating slice of Hawaiian pizza (don’t worry, we don’t judge), there are many different ways to celebrate the fruit. For us though, nothing quite works the charm than a refreshing alcoholic beverage, which Plantation Rum has thoughtfully provided some recipes to.

Fittingly, the rum maker has chosen International Pineapple Day to showcase its new limited edition Plantation Rum Stiggins’ Fancy Smoky Formula. The smoky rum infused with Victoria Pineapple, Citrus Peel and a touch of Clove and Dry Peat serves as the perfect base for some delicious cocktails. Matured in ex-peated Teeling Single Malt Irish Whiskey Casks, it offers the perfect marriage of sweetness and smokiness.

With its rich and delicious pineapple bouquet, accented by smoky clove notes, Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple is the perfect companion for all Pineapple and/or Rum lovers. If you are feeling adventurous and want to brave the world of mixology, have a try at shaking up your spirits for International Pineapple Day with these two cocktails below:

Pineapple Stiggins’ Daiquiri

Glass: coupette or any glass

Method: shake, pour into a glass​

Garnish: pineapple wedge​

Ingredients: ​

2oz / 6cl Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum​ or the limited Stiggins’ Smoky

5oz / 2cl Simple syrup​

75oz / 3cl Lime juice​

Garnish: Pineapple​

When one daiquiri is not enough, and you are the designated “bartender”, grab your bottle of Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum and get your friends around. This Daiquiri Punch is an all-time winner and crowd pleaser!

Daiquiri Punch

Glass: Punch Bowl

Method: Build

Ingredients (multiply this recipe by the number of friends):

2oz / 6cl Plantation Stiggins’ Fancy Pineapple Rum

5oz / 2cl Simple syrup

75oz / 3cl Lime juice

Garnish: Pineapple

If you’re the sort who doesn’t subscribe to making cocktails at-home cocktail recipes, you can also visit any of the following bars to have a taste of these specially curated pineapple rum-infused cocktails to celebrate International Pineapple Day:

Panamericana, 27 Bukit Manis Road, Sentosa Golf Club, Singapore 099892

Potato Head, 36 Keong Saik Road, Singapore 089143

Mandala Club, 31 Bukit Pasoh Road, Singapore 089845

Lime House, 2 Jiak Chuan Road, Singapore 089260

Moonstone Bar, 103 Amoy Street, Singapore 069923

Barbary Coast, 16 N Canal Road, Singapore 048828

Employees Only, 112 Amoy Street, Singapore 069932

(Images: Plantation Rum)