Chivas Partners With LISA, Bringing The Worlds of K-Pop and Scotch Together

The worlds of K-Pop and Scotch Whisky have come together thanks to a new partnership between LISA and Chivas.

The leading Scotch whisky brand has made the influential K-Pop musician, as its new ambassador and the first female face of the brand in Asia. Continuing its commitment to inspire the next generation of Scotch drinkers from around the globe, both Chivas and LISA will collaborate on the new ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign.

By teaming up with the iconic and pioneering artist, Chivas aims to celebrate and elevate the next generation of hustlers who are forging their own paths to success. K-Pop sensation, LISA fits this mould perfectly, with an undeniable success along with achievements and style that transcends both music and business.

You could say that LISA is the perfect embodiment of the Chivas ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign. An icon in her own right, she quickly established herself in music and cemented her position firmly as a leader in self-confidence and empowerment by breaking down boundaries within culture.

Her own personal story – moving from Thailand to pursue her dreams, to being part of one of the world’s biggest groups, to breaking international records in her solo career – demonstrates how she has successfully elevated herself through hard work and determination. LISA continues to carve her own path, inspiring those around her along the way, and acting as a role model to inspire many people across the globe.

Extensive Marketing Roll-Out

Her story blends success and hustle, fully embodying Chivas’ ethos, while appealing to a new generation of Scotch drinkers in Asia. “After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves,” elaborates LISA on her partnership with Chivas. “It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!”

The collaboration launches with a TV spot, titled “Chivas Regal x LISA: I Rise, We Rise”. Filmed on location in Seoul, South Korea, the ad, voiced by LISA herself, explores her own personal journey on an unstoppable movement of endless elevation and sets a contemporary, luxury tone for the partnership.

Directed by Liukh, the ad features striking shots of LISA sipping a Chivas Highball and encouraging viewers to make success on their own terms. This marks the start of a collaborative partnership between LISA and Chivas, with further live events, activations and exclusive drops set to take place later in the year.

In addition to a dynamic partnership with LISA, Chivas also presents a new, elevated and sustainable design of its iconic Chivas 12 expression—a bold and contemporary update of its bottle, label and pack that uses less glass, plastic and recycles with less energy. The new design sees the icon reborn for a new generation of modern, sustainability- and style-conscious Scotch Whisky drinkers. Collectors and fans can look forward to a series of creative projects and event launches that celebrate the rise of the new Chivas 12 through 2022.

(Images: Chivas)