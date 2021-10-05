While fashion collaborations are extremely common these days, partnerships with the f&b industry are still considered newfangled. Earlier this year, Bvlgari collaborated with Dom Pérignon to launch a bottle of exclusive champagne that comes alongside a bespoke Serpenti necklace. Many brands quickly followed suit and released similar collections.

Most recently, Chivas and Balmain. The collaboration sees Balmain bringing a Parisian savoir-faire to Chivas through an exclusive Balmain x Chivas XV collection. Housing two limited-edition bottle designs designed by the whisky authority and Balmain Creative Director Olivier Rousteing, the collection is built on the authentic fusion of heritage, boldness and innovation, embracing the shared vision of the two pioneering houses.

“Just like Balmain, Chivas has always adhered to the highest standards with neither house being afraid to push boundaries and break with outdated conventions,” said Rousteing in a press statement. “Those already familiar with the Balmain universe will note that this unique collaboration includes a signature motif of the house—the oversized golden chain. Whenever I’ve included that eye-catching adornment in my collections, it has served as a bold symbol of the defiant spirit of our rebellious and inclusive Balmain Army – a bold and audacious attitude that both Chivas and Balmain celebrate.”

Available globally from the 5th of October, the collection sees two drops. The first drop, an individually numbered gold bottle adorned with metallic armour and chains, nods at Balmain’s signature runway pieces. On the other hand, the second drop brings to life Balmain’s iconic silhouette through an asymmetrical design of chains and belts.

In tandem with the launch, Chivas and Balmain will be inviting fans to participate in their series of activations worldwide.