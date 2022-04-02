Chivas x LISA: The Collaboration Between K-Pop and Scotch

LISA graces Chivas’ new “I Rise, We Rise’ campaign in Asia – celebrating personal success and inspiring others.

The members of Blackpink have graced the campaigns of many fashion brands, with Jennie for Chanel, Rosé for Saint Laurent, Jisoo for Dior, and Lisa for Celine. Recently, the latter spearheaded another campaign – not for a fashion label, however. Leading blended Scotch whisky, Chivas enlisted the help of the 25-year-old to continue its commitment to inspire the next generation of Scotch drinkers while elevating the hustlers who are forging their paths to success through its new ‘I Rise, We Rise’ campaign in Asia.

Not just an influential artist and the first female face of the brand in Asia, Lisa is a trailblazer, a leader in self-confidence and empowerment. Her trajectory to superstardom – moving from Thailand to pursue her dreams, being a part of one of the world’s biggest groups – demonstrates how she has successfully elevated herself through hard work and determination. As her story blends success and hustle, embodying Chivas’ ethos, Lisa couldn’t be a more appropriate candidate for this campaign.

“After being on such a huge personal journey and hustling over the past few years, I want to inspire people to elevate themselves. It was a no-brainer to partner with Chivas, as their values are so closely aligned with my own, plus I’ve always been a whisky fan!” said Lisa in a press statement.

The collaboration launches with a TV commercial titled “Chivas Regal x LISA: I Rise, We Rise”, filmed in Seoul and voiced by LISA, that explores her journey on an unstoppable movement of endless elevation and sets a contemporary, luxury tone for the partnership. Directed by Liukh, the ad features striking shots of LISA sipping a Chivas Highball, encouraging viewers to make success on their terms.

“As we enter a new era for Chivas, it is important that we collaborate with people who share the same values as us,” said Chivas Global Marketing Director Nick Blacknell. “LISA is a global superstar, and more importantly a role model for the next generation, which undoubtedly makes her the perfect spokesperson for our ‘I Rise. We Rise’ campaign. LISA has appeal across several passions including music and fashion, so the partnership comes as a natural next step for us as we continue to elevate Chivas to a new generation in Asia.”

With this marking the start of a collaborative partnership between the pioneering artist and Chivas, one can expect more activations to come in the near future. In the interim, Blinks – a name for Blackpink’s fans – and alcohol connoisseurs are encouraged to attempt Lisa’s recipes and elevate their drinks just like she does.

Chivas Bandung (Rose HiBall)

Add Chivas Bandung, 40ml Chivas 12-Year-Old and 10ml Rose Syrup to a Tall Glass Filled with Ice. Top off with Soda.

Coconut HiBall

Add 35ml Chivas 12-Year-Old, 70ml Coconut Water and 100ml Soda Water to a Tall Glass Filled with Ice. Complete with a Squeeze of Lime and a Lime Wedge.

In conjunction with this dynamic partnership, Chivas also presented a new, elevated and sustainable design of its iconic Chivas 12 expression — reimagined with a bold, ethical and contemporary approach. The new design sees the icon reborn for a new generation of modern, sustainability- and style-conscious Scotch Whisky drinkers.

To get the first dips on the upcoming activations, visit Chivas’ official website or Instagram.