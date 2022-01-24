From Lunar Year Cocktails To Wine Fairs, Here Are 8 Drink Events To Attend This January

If you’re looking for a booze-fuelled day to properly kick off 2022, consider these eight drink events in January featuring Chinese New Year cocktails, punch bowls, wine fairs and alcohol-soaked brunches.
Tribeca Bar & Bistro is throwing a festival at The Grandstand where you can taste artisanal spirits and wine in flights. Further south, restaurant and grocer The Dempsey Project introduces their Aperitivo sessions, which bundles mezze platters and selected drinks during sunset hours. Akira Back debuts their Sunday brunch with sashimi and Suntory cocktails, and Zafferano pops the champagne for their Lunar New Year brunch.
Smoke & Mirrors joins forces with National Gallery for a tour of paintings that inspired their drinks, and MO Bar rolls out an afternoon tea that you can savour alongside their latest cocktail menu. From Burger & Lobster comes two seasonal cocktails to welcome The Year of the Tiger, and Republic turns to a cocktail legend for their punch bowls.
See below for more details. Still thirsty? We have some new alcohol here too.
Check out these 8 drink events in January 2022:
This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore.
Tribeca Bar & Bistro is holding a wine and spirits fair of a wide range of spirits and wine. For S$68, visitors can book a tasting for the flight of their choice, including Codigo 1530 tequila, Rum & Cane, Scotch whiskies from The Lost Distillery Company and Old Youngs vodka.
Red wine flights consist of South African pinotage, Italian barbera d’Alba, French pinot noir, Australian grenache, and Chilean carmenere, while white wines span Chilean viognier riserva, McLarenvale riesling, French aligote, Italian catarato, and Marlborough Bay sauvignon blanc.
The fair takes place on 22 and 23 January 2022. Each flight costs S$68, and additional flights are S$38 each. Small bites will be provided.
Toast to the spirit of Lunar New Year at Zafferano with a champagne brunch (from $118++ per person) on 29 and 30 January 2022. The festive edition offers contemporary Italian fare served sharing style.
The brunch features symbols of auspiciousness such as tiger prawns with avocado, ginger, and Marie Rose sauce, trofie pasta of spanner crab, chilli and lime, and roasted cod with garlic scapes, galangal, and soy sauce.
Available on 29 and 30 January 2022 (Saturday and Sunday) from 12pm to 3pm.
S$118++ per person with free flow sparkling wine, house red and white wines, beer, soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea
S$158++ per person with free flow champagne, premium red and white wines, beer, soft drinks, juices, coffee and tea
As part of the Light to Night Festival, Smoke & Mirrors introduces its Art X Cocktails tour ($35 per ticket) that allow drinkers to explore the inspiration behind the bar’s signature cocktail menu, The Real Art of Drinking.
The tour takes guests on a one-hour journey through National Gallery and learn about the evolution of cocktails throughout history while experiencing the very paintings that inspired the menu. The tour concludes at the rooftop bar with a complimentary drink.
Separately, Smoke & Mirrors is serving two cocktails from award-winning bartender Bannie Kang as part of their sixth-year anniversary. Her Blah x 3 (S$26) combines Farmer’s Gin, guava and plum bitters, and Tiger’s Eye (S$25) stars Michter’s American Whiskey, Earl Grey, winter melon cassia seed, strawberries and lime.
Art X Cocktails tour runs from 15 to 30 January 2022.
Cocktails of the Month are available from 17 January to 18 February 2022.
Cheers to health and wealth at Burger & Lobster, which is serving two auspicious cocktails to welcome a roaring new year. The $Huat-Long-Long builds absinthe, Campari and sparkling water on top of Chivas 13 Sherry Cask for a bittersweet and herbaceous highball. The Prosperity $our turns Chivas 13 American Rye Cask, Campari, and egg white into a fluffy Whiskey Sour with hints of spice.
S$16++ per drink
Available from 24 January to 28 February 2022.
MO Bar, which made its debut on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list, launches the Oriental Afternoon Tea menu that can be savoured with their cocktails from the newly launched Volume Four menu.
The set (S$52++ per person, S$98++ for two) features bites such as the Crispy Prawn Ball with cereal egg floss and salted egg mayonnaise, as well as Mala Toast and chicken mousseline with scallions. Sweets include Mandarin Orange Marmalade with citrus mousse and Bak Kwa Floss Scone.
Pair the set with a cocktail from the bar’s new Volume 4 cocktail menu (S$68++), which explores destinations across the Pacific Ocean. Full Moon, for instance, takes cues from South Korea with Asian pear and wheatgrass, while Afterglow reimagines sunsets from Indonesia with gin, ginger and melted candy floss.
Available daily from 3pm to 5pm until 28 February 2022.
The menu will also be served over the Chinese New Year holiday from 29 January to 2 February, with seating available from 12.30pm to 2.30pm and 3pm to 5pm (S$58++ per guest).
Republic at The Ritz-Carlton, Millenia Singapore launches three punch bowls (S$250 each) made in collaboration with David Wondrich, one of the world’s foremost authorities on the history of the cocktail and one of the founders of the modern craft cocktail movement.
There’s the Paul Jones Punch, a rye whiskey and sherry concoction based on the American ship Paul Jones brought the first blocks of American ice to Singapore in 1844. Straits Gin Cup recalls the original gin sling at the Singapore Cricket Club in 1913 with Benedictine, lemon shrub and cherry brandy, and Captain Dampier’s Rack Punch is based on the 17th-century pirate and adventurer William Dampier with Sri Lankan arrack and cognac. Each bowl is large enough for 12 to 15 servings.
On Sundays, the bowls are part of their Punch Brunch experience (S$168 per person), with appetisers, a main course and dessert, plus unlimited pours of punches and cocktails.
Punch Brunch is available on Sundays from 12pm to 3pm.
Akira Back debuts its Flowing Brunch accompanied with Suntory cocktails and sake flights. Available every Sunday, the modern Japanese restaurant at JW Marriott Hotel Singapore South Beach offers their popular Tuna Pizza, Sashimi Platter, Rock Shrimp Tempura and Sushi Rolls, while sipping from a library of sake and Suntory cocktails.
S$88++ per person for the brunch
S$58++ per person for Suntory cocktails
S$48++ per person for sake flight
Available every Sunday from 12pm to 2.30pm
Take back the start of your work week with a stiff drink and bar bites at The Dempsey Project, which is offering aperitivo sessions on Mondays and Tuesdays from 4pm till closing. For S$25++, diners get to choose between an Aperol Spritz, Margarita, processo, wines or beer, and either a cheese, charcuterie, or mezze platter. The mezze changes frequently: currently, they’re highlighting flavours from Morocco, before turning its focus to Lebanon in February.
Available every Mondays and Tuesday, 4pm to 9pm