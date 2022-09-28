Conor McGregor is renowned for his escapades in the world of Mixed Martial Arts. However, the fighter is also the founder of Irish Whiskey label Proper No. Twelve. As America’s fastest-growing Irish Whiskey, McGregor and his label is now on the lookout for a Professional Partier, to help take Proper No. Twelve to the next level.

Yes, MMA fighter Conor McGregor is looking for a candidate to fill these shoes. Now, the prospect of working for a former UFC champ does sound daunting but we can admit that the role of a Professional Partier is somewhat interesting.

The Search For A Proper No. Twelve Brand Ambassador

This new position will introduce Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey to drinkers across the U.S., and further educate fans on the smooth blend of triple distilled malt and grain whiskey. The new hire will also have the chance to visit Ireland to party hard with Proper No. Twelve Irish Whiskey, see where and how the whiskey is made, and visit Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn.

“I’m looking for someone to roll up their sleeves and work harder than ever,” said Proper No. Twelve Founder, Conor McGregor. “I started from nothing and am now the CEO of the fastest growing Irish whiskey brand in America. Think you have what it takes to work for Proper No. Twelve? Apply for a PROPER job as a Professional Partier and come work for me.”

In 2008, McGregor quit his day job to pursue his real passion, MMA, and in 2021, he became the world’s highest-paid athlete. His drive and hustle encouraged him to further expand his empire and create a rich and smooth whiskey he could be proud of inside and outside the ring.

Work For Connor McGregor

The most Proper job search in history is here! Think you’ve got what it takes? Apply today to become a Proper Ambassador and show the world what our liquid gold is made of. #GetAProperJob Head to https://t.co/C6HZcbZCk5 to learn more and apply! pic.twitter.com/qAFRPeYhtb — Proper No. Twelve (@ProperWhiskey) September 20, 2022

For a relatively new brand, Proper No. Twelve has made impressive headway in the market. Despite only being in the market for five years, it is already poised to climb to the number two spot for Irish whiskeys in the U.S. The whiskey is currently sold to whiskey fans across 10 countries.

Naturally, it will be the role of the Professional Partier/Brand Ambassador to help the label get to the top spot. As such, McGregor and his label is looking for a candidate who is a heavy hitter and risk-taker. Part of the job description includes hosting fight night viewing parties and bar events, creating new cocktails, and trying their hand at running Proper No. Twelve’s social channels.

Qualified candidates should have proficiency in sales and marketing, along with strong communication and management skills. They must also be 21+ and authorised to work in the U.S. All they need to do is make a video highlighting how they live the “Proper lifestyle” using the hashtag #GETAPROPERJOB and post it on their social channels. Applicants can then apply using the online form. Submissions are now opened until October 20, 2022.

(Images: Proper No. Twelve)