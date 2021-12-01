Dalmore Gets Into The NFT Game With The Dalmore Decades No.4 Collection

The Dalmore has thrown its hat into the NFT marketplace with an exceptional selection of four rare Single Malt Scotch whiskies.

One set of The Dalmore Decades No.4 Collection, an exceptional selection of four rare Single Malt Scotch whiskies, is available as a unique collector opportunity through a corresponding non-fungible token (NFT) and a distillery experience.

A result of a partnership between The Dalmore Highland Single Malt and BlockBar, the premier NFT marketplace for luxury wine and spirits, this new collection is the only set within the exceptional Dalmore Decades selection that will correspond to a digital NFT, making it a once-in-a-lifetime collector opportunity.

This Dalmore Decades No. 4 Collection available via NFT on BlockBar, is a unique moment for a collector to acquire a remarkable piece of history. Bridging the physical and digital worlds for the first time in its 180 year old history, The Dalmore will be digitizing and selling an exclusive set through an NFT directly to a buyer. This asset-backed NFT from the BlockBar platform benefits the buyer by guaranteeing authenticity and ownership verification, as well as offering a storage solution and handling insurance.

The announcement follows the ground-breaking sale of The Dalmore Decades No.6 Collection in October 2021, which achieved a record US$1.1 Million (S$1.5 mil) at Sotheby’s Hong Kong. The sale price represents the highest value for a whisky lot sold at Sotheby’s so far this year and the most valuable whisky lot ever sold by Sotheby’s in Asia.

The Dalmore Decades No.4 Collection will be offered via NFT on 7th December 2021 at 10:00am EST using a lottery mechanic. A lobby will become available on BlockBar.com 30 minutes ahead of the drop, whereby to enter, prospective buyers must have one ETH in their metamask wallet.

The lobby will close at the drop time with one buyer randomly selected with the ability to purchase. The set will be available for US$137,700 (S$188, 366) and can be purchased from Blockbar with Ethereum (ETH) or by credit card.

(Images: The Dalmore)