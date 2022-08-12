Want to cool down from the heat? Or perhaps you need an excuse to catch up with some friends over a few cold ones. Fret not, we got you covered.

From boozy lemonade stands to a guest shift by one of the UK’s more flamboyant bars, here are nine drink events to attend to this August 2022. Regardless of which you choose, they’re all guaranteed to deliver a good time fueled by delicious concoctions.

Celebrating Singapore’s National Day is Smoke & Mirrors, which is serving childhood-inflected drinks, as Low Tide brings in a flood of rum tipples. Over at Raffles Hotel, Writers Bar is pairing cocktails with desserts from Tarte by Cheryl Koh, and Raffles Courtyard delivers an expanse of summery Hendrick’s drinks.

The Scottish gin brand has also partnered with Junior The Pocket Bar on a lemonade stand dishing out fizzes and slushies, and Vin Geek is bringing free-flow wine for its opening. MO Bar hosts The Alchemist of the UK and their theatrical cocktails, and progressive Australian restaurant takes over Native Kitchen.

Finally, Mag’s Wine Kitchen marks its 25th anniversary with a series of dinners with top-shelf wines from Australia to France. See below for more.

(Hero and featured image credit: The Alchemist UK)

9 drink events in Singapore to RSVP for this August 2022

