From Fukushima sake to spacey wines, these six drink events in November 2022 are tipped to meet your boozy needs. Hop aboard Japan Rail Cafe as it takes travellers to Fukushima and its high quality sake.

New Zealand winery Cloudy Bay celebrates the 2022 vintage of its influential sauvignon blanc with a new bottle design and free-flow at Open Farm Community’s weekend brunch, while SKAI Bar continues its celebration of rosé wines with a pairing of Ruinart Rosé and a specially crafted pairing dish.

On 10 November, Penfolds is go for launch at their Venture Beyond event at Raffles City highlighting the winery’s progressive winemaking approach, as cognac gets culinary with 11 top restaurants through Perfect Pairing by Martell. At Marina Bay Sands, there’s always a drink for any time and occasion thanks to their Social Hour+ programme.

Here are six drink events happening in Singapore this November:

