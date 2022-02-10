Best Bar Events In Singapore To Check Out In February 2022

A bit of sun, a bit of love, some food and lots of booze in the best bar events happening this February in Singapore.

Chinese New Year is still going strong at Junior The Pocket Bar, which is serving festive cocktails in partnership with Remy Martin. Long Bar brings back its Slingology series, this time with Brass Lion Distillery, and Employees Only pours drinks for a good cause with all proceeds going to an animal shelter.

Alegria shakes up the usual bar takeover by turning chefs into bartenders and vice versa, and 50Fifty sees a pastry and cocktail collaboration between Janice Wong and Bannie Kang. For sun worshippers, Veuve Clicquot partnered with Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa to offer a beach club experience with champagne.

Now for the favourite holiday of florists, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. Burger & Lobster is offering a special set menu chock full of their namesake items, plus a sexy strawberry cocktail. Ce La Vi delivers a four-course meal with two alluring drinks, and Smoke & Mirrors showcases their cocktail craft alongside a preview of upcoming modern Filipino restaurant Kubo.

For V-Day at home, Cin Cin curates a briefcase of gins and tonics meant for your significant other. Finally, The Glenlivet launches its range of edible cocktails here that doesn’t require a glass. Read on to find out more.

Here are the 11 best bar events in Singapore this February:

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore