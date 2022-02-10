Best Bar Events In Singapore To Check Out In February 2022

A bit of sun, a bit of love, some food and lots of booze in the best bar events happening this February in Singapore.
Chinese New Year is still going strong at Junior The Pocket Bar, which is serving festive cocktails in partnership with Remy Martin. Long Bar brings back its Slingology series, this time with Brass Lion Distillery, and Employees Only pours drinks for a good cause with all proceeds going to an animal shelter.
Alegria shakes up the usual bar takeover by turning chefs into bartenders and vice versa, and 50Fifty sees a pastry and cocktail collaboration between Janice Wong and Bannie Kang. For sun worshippers, Veuve Clicquot partnered with Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa to offer a beach club experience with champagne.
Now for the favourite holiday of florists, a.k.a. Valentine’s Day. Burger & Lobster is offering a special set menu chock full of their namesake items, plus a sexy strawberry cocktail. Ce La Vi delivers a four-course meal with two alluring drinks, and Smoke & Mirrors showcases their cocktail craft alongside a preview of upcoming modern Filipino restaurant Kubo.
For V-Day at home, Cin Cin curates a briefcase of gins and tonics meant for your significant other. Finally, The Glenlivet launches its range of edible cocktails here that doesn’t require a glass. Read on to find out more.
Here are the 11 best bar events in Singapore this February:
Gin bar Cin Cin offers gin and tonic box sets that are meant for the men and women in your lives. The For Him (S$118+) set comprises of juniper-forward styles, while For Her (S$118+) offers more floral takes. Each box comes with five 50ml gin bottles, tasting notes and two 150ml bottles of East Imperial Burma Tonic. If you know what your loved one likes, the For Customisation (S$128+) box lets you tailor it specially.
Preorder two days in advance.
Junior The Pocket Bar collaborates with Remy Martin for their Chinese New Year pop-up, which features the recently launched Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal cognac and other spirits from the Remy Cointreau portfolio (S$25++ per cocktail).
Highlights include The Troublemaker: Remy Martin 1738 Accord Royal, prunes, sweet vermouth, chocolate bitters with an orange twist, and The Rolling for Prosperity, which riffs on the pineapple tart with Remy Martin VSOP, pineapple, spiced brown butter rum, and lemon.
There’s also Plum Blossoms with The Classic Laddie Scottish Barley, sour plum, ginger, lemon and soda, and the Heart of Gold, a refreshing mix of The Botanist Dry Gin & Cointreau, ginger rooibos, lemon, and soda.
Available now till 12 February 2022
You can have your drinks and eat it too thanks to The Glenlivet’s edible Cocktail Capsule Collection. Each capsule is an edible pod that you can pop directly into your mouth, no glassware or ice needed. Flavours include new and returning favourites like The Last King, Old Fashioned, Whisky Sour, and Paloma.
The capsules will be launched at events and bars over the next few months. More details will be announced soon.
Burger & Lobster Raffles brings together the power couple of food in their Valentine’s Day menu. Starting at S$160++ per couple (S$198++ including a mini bottle of wine), the set offers scallops with apple and fennel, grilled lobster with Bloody Mary linguine and The Decadent Burger: Nebraskan beef patty with foie gras, bearnaise sauce and half a lobster. Dessert is a brilliant white chocolate pudding with pink peppercorn.
Don’t miss their romantic Love At First Sight cocktail (S$20), a bright, floral rendition of a Gin Sour with strawberry gin, elderflower liquor, Aperol and strawberry syrup.
Available from 11 to 14 February 2022
Smoke & Mirrors’s one-night-only Valentine’s Day dinner (S$288++ per couple) offers a preview of chef Kurt Sombero’s new dining concept called Kubo, a contemporary wood-fired barbecue restaurant that showcases traditional Filipino barbecuing techniques and cross-cultural flavours.
For Valentine’s Day, they’re serving a four-course menu offering Arroz De Valenciana, Seeker oysters, Tuna Ceviche Tartine, Beef Tongue Callos and Pan de Sal Flat Bread, and a classic Filipino dessert called Halo Halo.
Cocktails will be paired with the meal, including a whiskey-based Sugar, Spice & Everything Nice and the spirit-forward Cupid’s Cup.
Available on 14 February 2022
Ce La Vi’s four-course Valentine’s Day dinner (S$198++ per person) kicks off with starters like Japanese Hamachi with Rosella Ponzu and Shiitake Mushroom Veloute with Sea Urchin Custard. Diners then get a choice of four different mains such as Wood Grilled Aubergine & Portobello with Black Truffle Soy, Binchotan Roasted Free Range Chicken, Poached Maine Lobster with red curry, or A5 Kagoshima Wagyu Striploin.
Specially created cocktails and desserts put couples deeper in the mood for romance. Love Infusion (S$25++) brings together Havana Club rum with pineapple and prosecco, and Love you to the Moon (S$26++) is a decadent coffee sponge with hazelnut caramel feuilletine, caramel cremeux and espresso mousse.
Available on 14 February 2022
Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar continues its Slingology series, this time with local gin purveyor Brass Lion Distillery, who reimagined the iconic Singapore Sling cocktail into three renditions (S$26++ each).
The Sunset Sling is a concoction of Brass Lion’s Butterfly Pea Gin with pineapple, rojak honey and lime soda, while Dusty Apple Spritz builds on their Singapore Dry Gin with smokey apple tea, and soda. Pahit Negroni combines Pahit Pink Gin with sweet vermouth, Cherry Heering and Campari.
Available from 6 February to 6 March 2022. Walk in only.
Cheers to a good cause at Employees Only, which is holding a fundraiser for dogs at Oasis Second Chance Animal Shelter (OSCAS). EO’s Bryan Bonifacio will be joined behind the bar by Andy Loudon from Tippling Club, Jun from No Sleep Club, Elliot Pascoe from 28 Hongkong Street and media personality Victoria Cheng to serve a selection of cocktails for S$20++ each. All proceeds will go directly to the shelter.
20 February 2022, 6.30pm to 9.30pm
On 20 February, Alegria puts a different spin on the bar takeovers by putting chefs from Park Bench Deli behind the stick. They will be shaking and stirring some of their favourite cocktails with Auchentoshan and Roku Gin, while the bartenders from Lil’ Tiger and Kempinski hotel will be having a go in the kitchen creating a special menu of Filipino fusion food such as Crispy Pork Caldareta and Dynamite.
20 February 2022, 6-10.30pm
Janice Wong and Tryson Quek of 2am:dessertbar have teamed up with bartender Bannie Kang of Sidedoor for a whimsical six hands cocktail dinner (S$138++) at the intimate bar, 50Fifty.
The dinner opens with Algae, a No.3 Iris Oyster with cucumber and kombu paired with the whisky, guava and osmanthus Clean Water. An entree of confit duck rillette with duck liver and maple – a la Ugly Duckling – is served with White Meat, a white rum cocktail of pineapple, coconut and clarified cream.
Cow On Field is a steak tartare with kale and yuzu, which diners can enjoy with Green Land, an aromatic whisky cocktail with bitter liqueur, curry leaf, watermelon and spicy maqaw pepper. Mains consists of chicken broth with cepe, zucchini and butter, and Fatty Fish: salmon cooked in caramel butter and fermented tea.
Dessert is Drunken Island, a boozy pastry made with whisky creme Anglaise, ginger, sea salt caramel, chocolate and bergamot. Cocktail pairing is the Double Red, a spirit-forward concoction of The Macallan Double Cask 12Y, strawberries, Campari, bitter liqueur, amontillado sherry and bitters.
Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa partners with Veuve Clicquot to offer a daycation experience at its In the Sun beach club. The package (S$138++ per person) includes access to the resort’s private beach from 12pm to 7pm, one bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Label Brut, dining vouchers, sea sports activities and use of the club’s amenities.
Reservation is required, and bookings must be made at least 1 day in advance.