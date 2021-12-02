Naked Grouse Has Been Rebranded To Naked Malt

Edrington has rebranded its Naked brand with a new identity – Naked Malt .

Embracing its independent spirit, Naked Malt honours the liquid by placing the first-fill sherry cask centre stage on the bottle. Formerly known as Naked Grouse, the evolution of its name reinforces its quality credentials and appeals to a new generation of whisky drinkers.

While the liquids ingredients remain the same, a new bottle redesign has been unveiled. With an all-new look, Naked Malt reveals a contemporary, new design and 100% recyclable packaging. The bottle – which remains transparent to showcase the liquid – will now be embossed with a stunning “Naked” first-fill sherry cask, a homage to the unique process and the flavour it embodies. Each bottle will also carry a signature from Naked Malt Master Blender, Diane Stuart, to acknowledge the meticulous blending, care & craftmanship that goes into every specially selected cask.

Comprised of world-renowned single malts, Naked Malt’s exceptional flavour is enhanced when this unique blend is extra-matured in first-fill (or naked) Oloroso sherry casks for at least six months. As they’ve never held whisky before, this imparts the best flavour and cask character, to create a distinctive taste that’s rich and fruity, yet versatile for any preferred serve. The brand wants to inspire whisky drinkers to drink whisky their way.

The finished Naked Malt blend features hints of buttery toffee and sweet spice on the nose, notes of vanilla, stewed fruit and raisins on the palate with a rich and sherried spice finish, creating a contemporary spirit that gives consumers the freedom to enjoy their way – whether that be neat, on the rocks or as part of a cocktail. The brand’s signature serve is a simple Naked Sour which reflects the liquids versatility and can be easily adapted to individual tastes.