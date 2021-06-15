There is a reason why MO Bar has earned its stripes amongst the best. Its intricate cocktails speak of a cultural and nomadic journey across Asia and its regions. The passion and creative drive of bar manager Adrian Besa and his team are bound to rub off on anyone who walks through its doors.

The bar launches a new cocktail and bar menu yearly. Its Volume Two menu recently landed it a place on the prestigious Asia’s 50 Best Bars list. That menu was largely inspired by pre-pandemic travels by the MO Bar team across the Asia Pacific. Drawing inspiration from the time spent with their regional partners, every new destination brought a burst of unique flavours, ingredients, and techniques.

Following the successful launch of the Volume Two menu, the team is following up with yet another new repertoire. MO Bar’s Volume Three transcends into a galaxy of stellar cocktails. An illustrated star map introduces the collection with symbols indicating the strength of each drink and serving style.

Sarimanok - Lanao with Rum, Mango and Citrus Thunder - A thunder tea rice inspired drink with Singaporean gin Moustachio Lunduso Milkyway - Whiskey, Oolong, Brown Sugar and Garnished with Boba 1 2 3 4 5

What sets Volume Three apart is its interactivity. When guests scan a QR code, the graphics and visual interpretations of each drink are intriguingly brought to life.

Our personal favourite? The Panacea. This gin-based concoction hits you with a welcoming citrus punch, before easing off into a delicate, round, coconut flavour. Best of all, it does not finish with the bitterness of gin but a pleasant mild hint of pandan.

Time for tea

Currently, MO Bar is offering guests with an additional way to relax with a new afternoon tea menu. It includes a mix of savoury and sweet treats, paired with your own personal pot of tea.

The food selection is refreshed every six months, which keeps MO Bar fans coming back for a new tasty adventure. The wide selection of teas is also sourced from Asia’s famous tea-growing regions, keeping the menu close to its Asian roots.

Black Truffle Egg Kueh Pie Tee, Wagyu Pastrami Tandoori Chicken Rice Paper Roll with Yoghurt Raita Maine Lobster Mini Brioche Earl Grey Chocolate Mousse with Banana Cremeux, Nutty Pistachio Choux and Yuzu Tart with Almond Frangipane Baked Soft Cheesecake 1 2 3 4 5

A visit to MO Bar is not complete without trying its advanced cocktail programme. Just choose an Asian region you would like to dive into and explore it, flavour-wise. You also get to see how some of the modern equipment used at the bar such as sonic infusers and water bath are used to bring the best out of these indigenously sourced ingredients.

Mixology is MO Bar’s art form. Simply said, come for the alcohol, stay for the ambience.

(Images: Mandarin Oriental)