BKK Social Club Claims 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars’ Hospitality Award

Bangkok’s BKK Social Club has won the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award.

It serves as the first lead up to the 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars ceremony happening later this month. The venue, which opened at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya river, is helmed by former Manhattan bartender Philip Bischoff, who was responsible for many of the Singapore bar’s renowned offerings and was a part of the team when Manhattan was named one of the world’s top three bars.

“We are incredibly proud to receive the Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award 2022,” said Bischoff. “Hospitality is the epitome of team sports, and this award represents the hard work and dedication of the entire BKK Social Club team. We strive to personalise each guest’s experience and make BKK Social Club feel like we are welcoming you into our home.”

BKK Social Club opened in December 2020 and celebrates the glamour and lifestyle of Bueno Aires. Signature cocktails are sectioned under Places, People and Party, and each drink pays tribute to a particular landmark, person or occasion. Evita, for instance, is a rum Negroni that cheers to Argentina’s iconic First Lady, and Café Tortoni is inspired by the illustrious coffee house in the Argentine capital.

The Bangkok bar, however, was forced to close 42 days after its debut due to Thailand’s Covid laws. It reopened late 2021 and came in at No.90 on the 2021 World’s 50 Best Bars 51-100 list.

BKK Social Club is led by the German-born Bischoff, who moved from Manhattan after a three-year stint from 2015. During his time in Singapore, he played a key role in setting up the bar’s famed rickhouse for barrel-ageing cocktails, which propelled Manhattan to the top spot on Asia’s 50 Best Bars for two consecutive years. During Bischoff’s final year, the venue was named among the world’s top three bars on the World’s 50 Best Bars 2018 list.

“The last few years have been incredibly difficult for our industry, and I could not be prouder of our team, persevering through the hard times, and being recognised for what brought so many of us to the industry – the joy of hospitality,” said Bischoff.

The Michter’s Art of Hospitality Award is the first of several prizes given out in the run up to the seventh edition of Asia’s 50 Best Bars. That list will be announced during a live ceremony in Bangkok on 28 April 2022 at 8.30pm Singapore time.

BKK Social Club is located at 300, 1 Charoen Krung Rd, Khwaeng Yan Nawa, Khet Sathon, Bangkok 10120, Thailand.

