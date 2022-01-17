Glenfiddich Limited Edition Gift Packs to Mark Lunar New Year

Earning a reputation as the World’s Most Awarded Single Malt Scotch Whisky, Glenfiddich has a history of continuous growth and innovation. An innovator since 1887, Glenfiddich asked the question, “Where next?” in 2021. Challenging convention and pursuing excellence in the field of exquisite single malt scotch whiskies, it turns out, Glenfiddich is headed to a bright galaxy where possibility awaits.

Dubbed The Cosmic Voyage, Glenfiddich worked with Chinese artist artist and designer Rlon Wang to create detailed and colourful illustrations of fauna – from the iconic Glenfiddich stag to fantastical futurist scene-scapes, infusing the Glenfiddich world with vibrance and intricate mythology. Specially conceptualised by Wang, the limited edition bottles form a trilogy of celebrating Chinese New Year 2022. The collection is inspired by the epic journey of Charles Gordon, son-in-law of Glenfiddich founder William Grant, to bring the Speyside Scotch whisky to the world.

Charles Grant Gordon is recognised for having changed the prospect of the Grant family as well as the entire Scotch Whisky industry. Alongside his brother Sandy, Charlie, as friends and family called him, has been credited with turning a small family run business into the world’s leading producer of single malt Scotch whisky.

Joining the Royal Navy at age 18 to fight in the Second World War, Charlie never lost his wanderlust. When their father died suddenly in 1953, a great responsibility was placed on Charlie and his brother – the future of Glenfiddich. It was the brothers who introduced the now iconic triangular bottling in 1956, creating a recognisable brand image. It was also Charlie’s vision that heralded the Glenfiddich visitor centre as the single malt entered cultural consciousness worldwide, opening new export destinations. It was Charlie who introduced his Scotch to almost every continent, including the US.

Celebrate Lunar New Year Glenfiddich Limited Edition Gift Packs

“I greatly enjoyed working with Glenfiddich for this final design; I was able to use a technique of multi- layered illustrations to put people’s brightest hopes and dreams on a canvas. I gave the design an otherworldly feel with the use of traditional symbols in futuristic forms. We see old friends – Glenfiddich’s Royal Stag and the traditional dancing Chinese lion – ascending to the stars with a bright galaxy in front of them; auspicious lanterns, lotus flowers and a soaring phoenix guide them into a vibrant world full of galactic proportions. Zero-gravity allows them to reach new heights, representing a boundless future that awaits.” – Artist Rlon Wang

Indeed, Wang renders Grant’s triumphant return home with the Glenfiddich Stag in an animation of epic whimsy and fantasy, evocative of Grant’s magical and wondrous stories. Translated as ‘Fu Lu’ in Mandarin, the iconic Stag encapsulates the sentiments of wealth, prosperity and longevity for this hopeful time of year and the concluding and design is an imagining of the next destination after reaching home finally.

Where Next? The Cosmic Voyage by Glenfiddich: An immersive 360° cinematic experience

From now till 30 January, Glenfiddich will host The Cosmic Voyage, an immersive 360° cinematic experience set on the rooftop of Design Orchard. Visitors are invited to step away from the hustle and bustle of Orchard Road and escape into a celestial journey featuring the visceral work from the final edition of Glenfiddich’s Rlon Wang-designed trilogy series.

An air-conditioned oasis in the middle of Orchard road, Cosmic Voyage invites viewers to follow the Royal Stag through the ethereal cosmic forest, an enchanting place alive with storytelling and embedded with hidden gems, to a world where good fortune awaits. Follow the stag through a starry sky containing the familiar sights of Lunar New Year – lanterns, fireworks and dancing lions – alongside an array of rockets, planets and other cosmic features that bring to mind space exploration at its most fantastical and takes our imagination beyond earthly limitations.

The Cosmic Voyage concludes at the Tree of Fortune, where visitors will receive Glenfiddich red packets (available in limited quantities daily) and stand a chance to win exclusive discounts on the Glenfiddich Limited Edition Gift Packs.

The Cosmic Voyage will run for a limited time, now till 30 January 2022 between 3-10pm on Monday to Thursday and 12-10pm on Friday to Sunday. Admission is free and open to visitors above the age of 18