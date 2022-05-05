Glenfiddich To Auction Rare ‘Spirit of Speyside’ Whisky To Support Ukraine

A drink for a good cause. That’s what sums up Glenfiddich’s Spirit of Speyside, an exclusive limited-edition whisky to raise funds to help with the long-term support of the people of Ukraine. The Glenfiddich Spirit of Speyside is a long-established bottling highly sought after by the whisky community.

About Spirit of Speyside

According to Glenfiddich’s Malt Master Brian Kinsman, this special Spirit of Speyside Edition 2022 was crafted from a selection of whiskies from three different oak barrels – virgin American oak, ex bourbon oak and refill American oak.

“This is a truly unique micro vatting of three hand crafted barrels coopered by Ian MacDonald, former Head Cooper at Glenfiddich,” elaborates Kinsman. “In 2009, Ian took it upon himself to experiment with building a barrel using a variety of oak types – virgin American oak, ex bourbon oak and traditional refill American oak. His aim was to see how the casks would mature and how each type of oak would contribute to the final flavour. In 2022 we are delighted to reveal the results with a one-off release of 460 bottles from these very special casks.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Whisky Auctioneer (@whiskyauctioneer)

A special 2022 edition (The Cooper’s Cask) of just 460 bottles are being auctioned on Whisky Auctioneer from Thursday 5th May – 10th May 2022 (7pm, GMT | 2am, 11th May, SGT). All proceeds go to the Disasters Emergency Committee’s Ukraine Humanitarian Appeal. Interested in a bottle? Well, Whisky Auctioneer does ship to over 70 countries, including Singapore.

The whisky is described as being “lively with a zesty fruitiness”. Bottled at cask strength, it has an ABV of 60% and each 70cl bottle will be hand numbered 1 – 460 and signed by the Malt Master himself.

Glenfiddich has a long history of producing an exclusive bottling to honour the Spirit of Speyside Whisky Festival, which is one of the world’s largest and most celebrated events of its kind. This year’s event took place from 27 April and concluded on 2 May.

(Images: Glenfiddich)