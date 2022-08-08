Full disclosure, we’re not sure if this one classifies as a drink story or fashion news.

This bit of confusion comes courtesy of Heineken, who have announced the release of limited-edition sneakers. Yes, the world famous beer brand is hopping unto the sneaker bandwagon with their own set of kickers. The best part? They actually contain soles filled with Heineken Silver. Also, seven of 32 pairs created will be available in Singapore.

To create these new sneakers, Heineken roped in the expertise of celebrated sneaker virtuoso Dominic Ciambrone, aka ‘The Shoe Surgeon’. The collaboration follows the launch of Heineken Silver, the brand’s new smooth, easy-to-drink beer brewed for a new generation of drinkers.

Walking On Beer

With full rein to showcase his creative genius, Ciambrone set out to craft these innovative kickers. Mind you, Ciambrone has lent his talents to create high-profile custom sneakers for LeBron James, DJ Khaled and Drake, but this latest proposition undoubtedly stands as one of his most unique creations.

“Partnering with Heineken for their new beer was a fun challenge. We both share a passion for innovation and pushing boundaries and created a design to reflect that,” elaborates The Shoe Surgeon. “The shoe not only embodies the energy of Heineken Silver, but literally carries it. I can’t say I’ve ever designed a sneaker that contains actual beer before.’’

Matching Heineken Silver’s signature colourway, each pair features a sleek green lenticular upper with silver and red accents. Functional and cool, a removable metal bottle opener is built into the tongue of the shoe. No doubt a handy feature when it’s time to pop open a bottle of beer.

Elevating the shoes are soles with Heineken Silver. By using a specialised surgical injection method Ciambrone has effectively made Heinekicks the first ever pair of sneakers that allow you to walk on beer. As symbolic as it is functional, the soles provide the wearer with an unexpectedly smooth and unique sensation when on the go – an experience parallel to the smooth taste of Heineken Silver.

Get A First Look In Singapore

For collectors, getting their hands one of these custom kicks will surely enhance their collection. The good news is, seven of the 32 created Heinekicks are slated to drop in Singapore in Q4 2022.

You can also get an up-close look at these new Heineken sneakers in Singapore too. Pairs of Heinekicks will be on display at the Limited Edition Vault at 313@Somerset as part of Project Future organised by Culture Cartel x 2MR Labs. This special preview will run throughout the event from 11 August 2022.

(Images: Heineken)