James Bond has always been a Martini man. But Agent 007 also has a penchant for whiskies, single malts to be exact. In recent years, The Macallan has whisky of choice of James Bond. After all, it reflects the fictional agent’s appreciation for the finer things in life.

Together, they have shared many moments together on screen, including in Skyfall when James Bond drinks The Macallan Fine & Rare 1962 as an ode to the 50th anniversary. Now whisky afficionados and Bond fans can experience 007’s great connect with The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release.

A Taste Of Bond

A celebration of 007 and The Macallan as modern innovators linked by their Scottish heritage, the release showcases a timeless and graceful spirit balanced by incredible strength and depth of character.

The remarkable collection comprises six limited edition bottles encasing a single malt whisky in unique packs, each featuring an original illustrative design and colour to denote the decade it represents. The distinctive packaging brings to life the creative development process of the films in a behind the scenes exploration of the James Bond archives.

The exceptional single malt whisky has been created by The Macallan Master Whisky Maker, Kirsteen Campbell to reflect the enduring character of James Bond, a force of nature defined by his Scottish heritage, who carries himself with modesty and humility.

Like James Bond, the expression exudes a sense of style and maturity which has evolved over the years. It has a natural colour of Suisse gold and an ABV of 43.7% as an homage to James Bond’s agent number, 007 and is consistent across all six packs in the collection.

The distinct set tells the story of innovation over 60 years and the pioneering character attributes of James Bond and The Macallan. Scotland is renowned for its inventors and 007’s gadgets are a hallmark of the films’ popularity, while The Macallan has unwavering character, deep roots, and a continuous pursuit to innovate.

Deep Connection

According to Jaume Ferras, Global Creative Director for The Macallan, James Bond’s 60th anniversary, makes it the longest running and one of the most loved franchises in the world of entertainment, comprising 25 films over six decades and six lead actors. “The Macallan is James Bond’s whisky of choice and as two renowned global brands, we share many synergies, most notably as modern innovators linked by our Scottish heritage.

James Bond’s roots are unmistakeably British and his heritage Scottish. Born to a Scottish father, Andrew Bond from Glencoe and a Swiss mother, Monique Delacroix from the Canton de Vaud, he spent much of his childhood at Skyfall Lodge – his family’s Scottish Estate in Glencoe.

Beyond this special release, The Macallan has also created a series of immersive experiences to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond. This includes a unique exhibition – The Macallan in Cinema – at The Macallan Estate, which will take viewers through The Macallan’s history on film and transport them through the six decades of James Bond. A selection of films from across the years will also be shown at The Macallan Estate during a series of exclusive screenings.

The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will have an RRSP of SGD1,388 with only selected decades will be available at The Macallan boutique at Raffles Hotel Singapore via registered interest from April 2023.

For Bond fans who are unable to obtain a bottle but remain keen to savour this piece of cinematic heritage, The fourth decade of The Macallan James Bond 60th Anniversary Release will also be available for tasting, at the following establishments: Restaurant Born, Buona Terra, Alma, Republic Bar at Ritz Carlton, 67 Pall Mall, Writers Bar at Raffles Hotel, The Chambers by Cask, and Quaich Bar Wanderlust.

(Images: The Macallan)