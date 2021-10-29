Love wines? Well the 2021 Wynnsday Collection from Wynns Coonawarra Estate should be on your radar. Launched in October, the annual premium release from the renowned winemaker represents a golden era at the estate.

According to Wynns Senior Winemaker, Sue Hodder, the Wynnsday 2021 collection sees the return of its flagship wines. This includes the John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon and Michael Shiraz from the acclaimed, warmer 2018 vintage.

“Additionally, our single- vineyard wine from 2018 is made from our oldest Cabernet vineyard – Johnsons. 2019 was an equally lauded vintage – more elegant and a worthy style to contrast the 2018,” she adds. “The Black Label Shiraz and Black Label Cabernet will be strong vintages in vertical tastings of these iconic labels. Finally, Sarah Pidgeon has made finely structured, early picked wines from the Wynns V and A Lane vineyards in 2019.

According to Hodder, the two release vintages – 2018 and 2019 are the strongest pair she has seen in her 30 years at Wynns. “Each of the collection wines individually epitomizes our classic house style” she adds.

The 2021 Wynnsday collection includes:

Black Label Cabernet Sauvignon 2019 – RRP S$50

Wynns Black Label Cabernet is a true icon of Australian wine. First produced in 1954, it has a reputation for ageing gracefully and displaying excellent varietal and regional characteristics. The wine is produced from only the top quality 20 to 25 per cent of Cabernet Sauvignon fruit grown in our terra rossa vineyards.

Black Label ‘old vines’ Shiraz 2019 – RRP S$50

Wynns ‘Black Label’ Shiraz is a superb example of Coonawarra’s cool climate style. Wynns is privileged to grow Shiraz on many prime locations within Coonawarra. We select the Black Label Shiraz from the oldest of them including the Undoolya vineyard which was planted in 1894.

V&A Lane Shiraz 2019 – RRP S$70

V&A Lane is a long, straight road that dissects Coonawarra’s famous terra rossa strip at its midpoint. This early ripening microclimate has given Sarah Pidgeon elegant and ripe shiraz at 12.3% alcohol.

V&A Lane Cabernet Shiraz 2019 – RRP S$70

The cabernet vineyards from V&A Lane have been important contributors to Wynns’ top wines for many years. However, this area is also gaining a reputation for great shiraz and a marriage of the two varieties is a part of Wynns history, going back to its earliest blends.

Johnsons Single Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 – RRP S$90

In the best Coonawarra vintages, Wynns winemakers Sarah Pidgeon and Sue Hodder have the privilege of selecting one single vineyard to bottle separately. They choose from a small group of Cabernet vineyards that have their own important stories to tell.

Planted in 1954, Johnsons Block is the oldest surviving Cabernet Sauvignon vineyard in Coonawarra. These heritage vines produce a distinctively fine and aromatic, dark fruited wine each year. The Johnsons Block was first bottled as a Shiraz/Cabernet blend in 2003, and again in 2004. The 2014 was the first release of Johnsons Block Cabernet Sauvignon as a single parcel

Wynns Coonawarra Estate Michael Shiraz 2018 – RRP S$160

Michael Shiraz is Wynns Coonawarra Estate’s best-of-vintage Shiraz and named after David Wynn’s young son. The wine is a legend of the Australian wine story with good examples of the 1955 Michael offering an outstanding experience. The wine is made in small quantities and only exceptional vintages.

Wynns Coonawarra Estate John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon 2018 – RRP S$160

First made in 1982, the John Riddoch Cabernet Sauvignon is Wynns flagship wine. It is made in small quantities from the best available fruit grown on the estate’s extensive Cabernet Sauvignon plantings in the heart of the terra rossa soil. As definitive Coonawarra Cabernet Sauvignon, John Riddoch is only made when grapes of extraordinarily high quality are available and less than one percent of the top-quality Cabernet Sauvignon grapes are included in the final wine.

The 2021 Wynnsday Collection is available from fine wine retailers across Singapore.

(Images: Wynns Coonawarra Estate)