Johnnie Walker is giving fans to own a series of exclusive NFTs.

The world’s No.1 Scotch Whisky brand is entering the digital art space, offering exceptionally rare whisky combined with seven pieces of digital art, alongside exclusive VIP experience. Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs is a result of a partnership between BlockBar, the world’s first direct-to-consumer NFT marketplace for luxury wines and spirits and renowned graphic artist, BossLogic.

Seven whisky connoisseurs the chance to own an extremely rare bottle of 48-year-old Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs, alongside their very own digital art and have access to an exclusive brand experience in Scotland.

The Digital Art

The tokens unlock access to a unique piece of graphic design by artist Kode Abdo aka BossLogic. The renowned artist is known for his fancasts, creating posters for some of the biggest films of the last few years, and more recently, teaming up with footballer Lionel Messi to create a new series of artistic NFTs featuring the global sports icon.

BossLogic said “The art of flavour. The alchemy of the elements. The taste of generations. I’m proud to present this ‘once in a lifetime’ collection of seven one-of-a-kind works of art. Each piece is a unique celebration of the souls of life, paired with seven rare bottles of 48 year old Blended Scotch Whisky.

The Experience

Tied to each bottle is a one-off opportunity to take a once-in-a-lifetime trip to Johnnie Walker Princes Street – the brand’s visitor experience in Edinburgh, Scotland, where they will immerse themselves in the flavour journey of Johnnie Walker and the country’s whisky-making culture.

Staying at the palatial Gleneagles Townhouse, NFT owners will tour the iconic Glenkinchie Distillery, which plays such an integral role in the crafting of Johnnie Walker whisky, take a guided tour of the Diageo Archive and enjoy VIP tastings of only the rarest and most collectible whiskies from the Diageo collection.

The Whisky

Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour is crafted from fleetingly rare whiskies – all aged for at least 48 years– from the four “ghost” distilleries of Port Dundas, Brora, Glen Albyn and Glenury Royal. It sits in a hand blown, green baccarat Crystal decanter and is beautifully presented in a handcrafted, wooden cabinet.

This incredible blend showcases how masters of the art of whisky making combine generations of Scotch knowledge and craftsmanship with their own expertise in malting, distillation, cask maturation and, of course, blending, to create a truly exceptional Scotch.

According to Johnnie Walker Global Brand Director, Julie Bramham Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs puts the brand at the cutting edge of what is possible in whisky, providing something truly unique for whisky aficionados and collectors around the world.

The Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs is already available for sale on a first-come, first-served basis. Priced at USD$35,000, the Johnnie Walker Masters of Flavour NFTs are available to purchase with ETH or by fiat.

Buyers who are keen will need to enter the Lobby on BlockBar.com. In order to enter the Lobby, each participant must have either USD$35,000 in their Ethereum based wallet connected to the site or receive pre-approval if they intend to pay via wire transfer.

Users who successfully check out will also receive an artwork NFT by BossLogic transferred to their wallet, as well as the opportunity to redeem the Scotland experience.

(Images: Johnnie Walker)