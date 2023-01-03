Home > Food & Drink > Drinks > Johnnie Walker Partners With Angel Chen For Limited Edition Lunar New Year Bottle
Johnnie Walker Partners With Angel Chen For Limited Edition Lunar New Year Bottle
Food & Drink

By: Richard Augustin, Jan 3 2023 10:00 am

The Year of the Rabbit is upon us and that means the celestial animal will be front and centre throughout the year. We’ve already seen the rabbit adorning fashion collections and timepieces. Now you can add Scotch whisky to the list with this limited edition Lunar New Year bottle by Johnnie Walker. Designed by Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen, the new bottle arrives just in time for Chinese New Year.

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year

Designed by one of fashion’s brightest young talents, the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design features a dynamic, modern interpretation of 2023’s Zodiac animal. Symbolising mercy, elegance and beauty, the rabbit signifies longevity in traditional Asian culture and as an echo of the Johnnie Walker motto, Keep Walking, prancing rabbits are captured bounding amongst mountainous peaks.

“There’s a defiant energy to my illustrations which bring to life the vibrant spirit of the rabbit as it leaps across the design, symbolising how we need to keep moving forward, spreading goodness throughout the year to come,” explains Angel Chen.

Collaborative Effort

Angel Chen

Working together with Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and her team, the designer brought her designs to life for the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design. Fittingly, her designs adorn the exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label, a whisky made using some of the rarest whiskies from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of maturing Scotch, including some irreplaceable casks sourced from long-closed ‘ghost’ distilleries.

Angel Chen Johnnie Walker
PixCake

“My work is often inspired by different generations, different genders and cultures coming together to create something fresh and new, she adds. “These ideals echo the craft of Johnnie Walker, taking different types of whisky from different distilleries, with differing ages of maturation and blending them together perfectly to create a masterpiece – that is something I can relate to.”

This isn’t the first time Angel Chen has collaborated with Johnnie Walker. Previously, she has also designed incredible illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 and John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition designs. All Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year limited edition designs are available in selected markets globally.

(Images: Johnnie Walker)

Angel Chen Chinese New Year 2023 Johnnie Walker Johnnie Walker Blue Label scotch whisky Year of the Rabbit
written by.

Richard Augustin
Digital Editor
Richard went from the confines of the kitchen working as a professional chef into the realm of media twenty years ago. In his two-decade career in writing, he has plied his trade in a number of regional print and digital media organisations in the lifestyle, in-flight, entertainment and finance space. When not busy chasing deadlines and writing stories for AugustMan, you can find him experimenting with recipes in his kitchen.
cars Motoring fashion menswear Culture lifestyle

