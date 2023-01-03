The Year of the Rabbit is upon us and that means the celestial animal will be front and centre throughout the year. We’ve already seen the rabbit adorning fashion collections and timepieces. Now you can add Scotch whisky to the list with this limited edition Lunar New Year bottle by Johnnie Walker. Designed by Shanghai-based designer Angel Chen, the new bottle arrives just in time for Chinese New Year.

Designed by one of fashion’s brightest young talents, the new Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design features a dynamic, modern interpretation of 2023’s Zodiac animal. Symbolising mercy, elegance and beauty, the rabbit signifies longevity in traditional Asian culture and as an echo of the Johnnie Walker motto, Keep Walking, prancing rabbits are captured bounding amongst mountainous peaks.

“There’s a defiant energy to my illustrations which bring to life the vibrant spirit of the rabbit as it leaps across the design, symbolising how we need to keep moving forward, spreading goodness throughout the year to come,” explains Angel Chen.

Collaborative Effort

Working together with Johnnie Walker Master Blender Emma Walker and her team, the designer brought her designs to life for the Johnnie Walker Blue Label Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design. Fittingly, her designs adorn the exclusive Johnnie Walker Blue Label, a whisky made using some of the rarest whiskies from the unparalleled Johnnie Walker reserves of maturing Scotch, including some irreplaceable casks sourced from long-closed ‘ghost’ distilleries.

“My work is often inspired by different generations, different genders and cultures coming together to create something fresh and new, she adds. “These ideals echo the craft of Johnnie Walker, taking different types of whisky from different distilleries, with differing ages of maturation and blending them together perfectly to create a masterpiece – that is something I can relate to.”

This isn’t the first time Angel Chen has collaborated with Johnnie Walker. Previously, she has also designed incredible illustrations for the Lunar New Year John Walker & Sons XR 21 and John Walker & Sons King George V limited edition designs. All Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year limited edition designs are available in selected markets globally.

(Images: Johnnie Walker)