Bourbon fans in Singapore will be glad to know that Kentucky Owl is now available in the Garden City. Thanks to the Stoli Group, whiskey fans can savour the ultra-premium whiskey brand in local bars and dining establishments.

Kentucky Owl is considered by many as the world’s most international forward-thinking American whiskey from Bardstown, Kentucky, the bourbon capital of the world. Rejuvenated in 2014 by the great great-grandson of Charles Dedman who started the original Kentucky Owl Bourbon Distillery in 1879 on the banks of the Kentucky River, the brand now produces award winning, high quality whiskeys designed to demonstrate the different aspects of the whiskey maker’s craft and wisdom.

Embodied by a restless spirit and unquenching thirst for knowledge and guided by the wise owl, Kentucky Owl embraces innovation and excellence in the world of whiskey making. On top of that the brand is also expanding its footprint in its home.

A new Kentucky Owl Park Distillery to be opened in 2026 in Bardstown, USA. It will reportedly be the most innovative, unique and modern bourbon distillery in the United States as well as the most advanced distillery and brand home of any brand in the world, let alone Bourbon whiskey.

Designed by world famous, Pritzker Architecture Prize-winning Japanese architect, Shigeru Ban to create a more sustainable design that blends with the natural landscape, the distillery’s 3-pyramids design set in a stunning natural environment with 2 lakes and woodland nods to the industry and its history, while prioritising light and a connection to nature.

Kentucky Owl In Singapore

Kentucky Owl is known for sourcing scarce and rare aged Kentucky bourbons and blending them to create unique limited run batches. With one limited quantity batch produced each year for the global market, once sold and no longer available, each batch is eagerly anticipated by collectors worldwide.

In Singapore whiskey and bourbon lovers can look forward to Kentucky Owl Bourbon Batch 11, from the brand’s annual signature, barrel proof whiskey series. Boasting notes of bright citrus, velvety dark chocolate and sticky toffee, Batch 11 offers a welcome mélange of mature oak, allspice, honeyed bread, and deep cinnamon palette with a toasted oak, sultana, peppercorn, and fresh thyme long finish.

Also, to be launched is Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Bourbon, the first Kentucky straight bourbon whiskey produced and distilled by Kentucky Owl in collaboration with the Bardstown Bourbon Company, both located in The Bourbon Capital of the World – Bardstown, Kentucky. Launched in September 2021, the product is a blend of Kentucky Owl 4-year-old wheat and high-rye bourbons, along with 5 ½-year and 8 ½-year-old Kentucky-sourced bourbons.

Joining the line-up is Kentucky Owl The Wiseman Rye, a new straight rye whiskey and the second release in The Wiseman series. Launched in April, it is listed among Whisky Advocate’s Top 20 and Bourbon Review’s Top 10 whiskeys of the year. This blend features a 95% rye mash bill selected and bottled at 100.8 proof.

Blending Of Flavours

Completing the Singapore launch is Kentucky Owl St. Patrick’s Limited Edition Bourbon Whiskey. Launched February 2022, it is a celebration of the long-standing ties that connect Irish and Kentucky whiskey making and features carefully selected barrels of Kentucky bourbon blended through Irish eyes. For this special release, Master Blender John Rhea partnered with Louise McGuane, Ireland’s first modern whiskey bonder and founder of J.J. Corry Irish Whiskey.

Rhea and McGuane blind tasted individual cask samples, then again through multiple blending variations. The result features Kentucky straight bourbons aged 4 to 11 years, with some rich caramel notes and vanilla from rare older bourbons; spice and fruit from higher rye bourbons; and sweetness and citrus from wheated bourbons.

Kentucky Owl will be available at dining and drinking establishments in Singapore from November 2022.

(Images: Stoli Group)