The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland Is The Perfect Spirit For The Lunar New Year

This Lunar New Year, The Macallan presents an incomparable single malt whisky selection to share with loved ones over jubilant gatherings, from a wondrous limited-edition expression to premium classics available throughout the year.

The earnest Rabbit is the luckiest animal in the zodiac, symbolising longevity, peace and prosperity to represent a new year of hope. Why not leap into the New Year by starting a new tradition with The Macallan?

As families finally reunite after years of weathering the pandemic, the tradition of cultivating relationships may continue, marked through the meaningful exchange of gifts that invite good luck and fortune. By upholding traditions and making memories, we are blessed with luck, building inner wells of strength to draw on in trying moments.

To enrich the joyous occasion, The Macallan curates a coveted selection of single malt whiskies.

The Macallan A Night On Earth In Scotland

With a history dating back to 1824, The Macallan is no stranger to the importance of tradition. A Night On Earth In Scotland captures the universal feeling of optimism and bonding ahead of a brand new year. Inspired by Hogmanay, the traditional Scottish New Year’s Eve celebration dates back centuries, echoing the Lunar New Year as a gathering of loved ones around a shared feast.

The perfect gift for a New Year celebration, The Macallan collaborates with Japanese-French illustrator Erica Dorn to create stunning yet meaningful packaging for the unique creation. “The colours for this presentation box were selected with a particular journey in mind: first, red for merriment, vitality, good fortune and joy; blue to remind us of a winter evening in Scotland, in all its peace and stillness; and finally, amber – in tribute to the sweet aroma of soft butter and freshly baked shortbread, which was an inspiration for Sarah Burgess in the creation of this whisky,” Dorn elaborates.

The shortbread biscuits that Erica Dorn and The Macallan Lead Whisky Maker, Sarah Burgess, reference are traditionally gifted and eaten at Hogmanay. As a result, this sumptuous limited-edition offering boasts a vanilla sweetness with notes of dried orange and spice. The combination reflects the flavours and aromas that fill homes across Speyside, and the rest of Scotland, during the festive season.

Classics for the New Year and beyond

The Macallan caters to discerning tastes in any season with two core ranges that embody over a century of technical mastery: The Macallan Sherry Oak and The Macallan Double Cask.

The Macallan Sherry Oak range is a series of single malt whiskies predominantly matured in sherry-seasoned European oak casks. These casks are hand-picked from Jerez, Spain, for the complexity and richness they lend. The fruity and full-bodied ‘new make’ spirit transforms into a classic single malt, characterised by ginger and spice with a depth of flavour that lingers.

Meanwhile, The Macallan Double Cask range celebrates the union of two styles to bring a unique character to the forefront, underpinned by familiar Macallan flavours. The prominent sweetness of Double Cask is credited to the higher portion of sherry-seasoned American oak casks used for maturation. The perfect combination of sherry-seasoned American and European oak casks creates an expression with sublime notes of toffee and vanilla.

Lucky Three

The Macallan Double Cask range features the Double Cask 12 Years Old, Double Cask 15 Years Old and Double Cask 18 Years Old. The Macallan Double Cask 12 Years Old flaunts a distinctively warm character, featuring vanilla, sweet oak and gentle spice, candied lemon citrus and smooth fudge. The Macallan Double Cask 15 Years Old is an exceptional single malt with a sweeter, warmer profile. With an enticing golden butterscotch hue, the expression imparts the aromas of dried fruit and butterscotch. It balances with a note of chocolate and smooth oak and delivers a medium finish with lingering oak and spice.

The Macallan Double Cask 18 Years Old ages within casks seasoned with dry Oloroso sherry, hand-crafted and meticulously selected. The American oak imparts delicate hints of vanilla, citrus and butterscotch. Meanwhile, European oak delivers the subtle spice of The Macallan. Once matured to perfection, two exceptional whiskies blend to birth something extraordinary.

The distinctive single malt deepens in sweetness and warmth the more it matures. It is the perfect gift for the truly discerning receiver to be appreciated and enjoyed in the finest company. Crafted without compromise, with a rich depth of flavour, mark the beginning of your fortuitous new year by sharing The Macallan with those most precious to you.

