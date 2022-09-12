This just in: Famed local singer JJ Lin will be bringing his popular Miracle Coffee brews at a 90-day pop-up in Singapore’s Marina Bay Sands, starting 30 September 2022.

Miracle Coffee is set to launch at the lobby of the iconic ArtScience Museum in 2023, but for now, the pop-up at the Museum’s outdoor Rain Oculus will have to do.

For the uninitiated, the Taiwanese cafe has been making waves around the region for its hand-dripped aromatic brews made from single origin coffee beans sourced from around the world.

“I am thrilled to team up with Marina Bay Sands to bring Miracle Coffee to my home, Singapore. Since this is our first time setting up a pop-up for Miracle Coffee, we wanted a scenic location that can stage the intimate scene of coffee lovers revelling in a smooth cup of coffee while soaking in views of my beautiful city. There is no other location that is more suitable than the iconic ArtScience Museum, a popular destination for museum-goers, city wanderers as well as cycling enthusiasts and joggers around Marina Bay,” said JJ Lin.

While we cannot confirm whether he’ll be behind the counter making a pour over for you, we reckon this is one of the best ways to support our favourite local pop-star — mainly because we didn’t manage to snag tickets for his year-end concert.

Some of the drinks that will be available at the pop-up

Kaya Cloud

The limited-time-only booth is set to serve the concept’s signature range of pour overs and cold brews, but you’ll also find a medley of Americanos, cappuccinos, a variety of specialty lattes in the mix too. One drink to look out for? The Singapore-exclusive Kaya Cloud. The Americano-style coffee will be brewed using single-origin espresso beans for a fragrant fruity base, before it’s topped with a kaya-flavoured cream cap and shaved gula melaka.

The Miracle Coffee pop-up will open its doors at 12pm on 30 September, and from 10am thereafter till 29 December 2022. It will be located outdoors by the Rain Oculus on level 1 of ArtScience Museum.

This story was first published on Lifestyle Asia Singapore