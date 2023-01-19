Yam seng your way to prosperity this Chinese New Year with the best new alcohol products in Singapore.

In time for the Year of the Rabbit, alcohol brands have tasked celebrated artists to design whisky and cognac gift packs featuring the sprightly animal and Lunar New Year symbols. For Roku Gin, they worked with cake maker Nesuto to create a CNY treat infused with the gin’s essence. For a brand new product, restaurant chain Putien is now importing a premium Chinese baijiu that is softer and more refined than most examples currently in the market.

Read on for the full list and get your party sorted with these boozy Chinese New Year 2023 specials.

Best new alcohol products in Singapore for Chinese New Year

Glenfiddich Chinese New Year gift packs

Glenfiddich livens up its core range by partnering with Shanghai-based painter Zeng Yixin to create gift packs for Chinese New Year. The limited edition design features the brand’s stag emblem surrounded by a fantastical scene rich with texture, patterns, and colourful elements that correspond to the whiskies’ respective expressions. The pack is available for the brand’s 12, 15, 18, and 21 year old single malts, and comes with a branded highball glass or nosing dram.

S$105 – S$395

Hennessy CNY 2023

As it does every Chinese New Year, Hennessy has once again teamed up with a Chinese artist for the Year of the Rabbit. This time, they are working with celebrated contemporary painter Yan Pei-Ming to to create “La Grande Course,” a large scale work depicting the 12 zodiac animals in colours inspired by cognac’s amber hues. The painting is also reproduced on a numbered series of limited-edition Hennessy V.S.O.P and Hennessy X.O cognacs.

S$129.20 – S$361.35

Johnnie Walker Lunar New Year Limited Edition Design

Johnnie Walker has tapped on rising fashion star Angel Chen to come up with an exclusive Year of the Rabbit packaging for their Blue Label. The Shanghai-based designer has interpreted the zodiac animal energetically bounding among mountainous peaks in vivid colours, which symbolises “how we need to keep moving forward, spreading goodness throughout the year to come,” Chen said.

S$335

Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2019 Magnum

Make a statement this Chinese new year with the Penfolds Bin 389 Cabernet Shiraz 2019 Magnum in a Lunar New Year gift box. Often referred to as ‘Baby Grange,’ in part because components of the wine are matured in the same barrels that held the previous vintage of Grange. the red wine exemplifies the structure of cabernet sauvignon with the richness of shiraz, and highlights the generous mid-palate the winery in known for. On the label is the rabbit zodiac symbol, and the pack comes with a fold-out mechanism that contains the Bin 389 bottle, as well as some Year of the Rabbit-themed art.

S$318

Nesuto Longevity Yuzu Kumquat GDV & Roku Gin Set

Roku Gin is welcoming this Lunar New Year with an auspicious collaboration with local bakery, Nesuto. Inspired by one of Roku Gin’s six Japanese botanicals, the Longevity Yuzu Kumquat GDV Cake layers yuzu kumquat compote in between the vanilla pound cake, turning it zesty, rich, and buttery. No alcohol is added, but it makes a good match with a glass of Roku Gin cocktail. The set comes with a cake and 200ml Roku Gin, plus a Roku Gin-branded glass, cup, and coaster.

S$78+

Rémy Martin 1738 Accord Royal Harmonia Limited Edition

Cognac holds a special place in Chinese New Year celebrations, and Rémy Martin is showing how you can enjoy the brandy in a cocktail. Their gift pack contains a bottle of the Rémy Martin 1738 Accord, which has a distinctive oaky flavour that makes it the ideal base for a Sidecar or Collins. The bundle also comes with a cocktail shaker for any liquid merrymaking you might be doing over the holidays.

S$119.20

Shang Yang Tai

Baijiu gets a bad rap for its brashness, but Putien is banking that diners might enjoy a more consummate version with their meal. The Chinese restaurant chain is now importing the premium Shang Yang Tai, which is made by the same people behind the renowned Moutai brand and inspired by China’s famed poet, Li Bai. Shang Yang Tai is produced according to the lighter Jiang style, and has “a sweet, soft bodied, mellow, elegant taste, and pleasant lingering aftertaste,” said Putien founder Fong Chi Chung. On the bottle, the packaging recreates Li’s calligraphy in the minimalist, restrained aesthetics of the Song Dynasty.

100ml: S$79++

500ml: S$379++

Available at all Putien locations.

The Macallan – A Night on Earth in Scotland

The Macallan draws on a traditional Scottish practice for its latest limited edition release. Inspired by the custom of eating shortbread biscuits during the Hogmanay new year’s eve festival, the single malt uses both sherry and bourbon casks to deliver a rich, sweet buttery character with notes of dried orange and spice, accompanied by a velvety texture. The distillery also worked with acclaimed illustrator Erica Dorn create a ember-red packaging, a reference to the role of fire during New Year’s celebrations.

700ml: S$145

