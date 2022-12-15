Celebrate the end of 2022 with a drink at these new bars and bar menus this December 2022.
This month, the Nutmeg & Clove team launched their latest concept called Fizzy Dayz, which serves reliable and affordable highballs on Purvis Street. InterContinental hotel at Bugis sees the opening of two drinking dens: Quaich Bar Wanderlust, which focuses equally on cocktails and whisky, and Tenuta by Park90, which serves wines from every part of Italy.
Las Palmas brings 1960s California cool to a rooftop bar in Novena, while Barood is a boudoir-like izakaya with Indian influences. For Darjeeling Social, Indian cuisine is combined with Mexican dishes and an array of craft beer. Drink cocktails with steak at Supperman in Joo Chiat, then sip on Singapore- and Japanese-inspired tipples at Kiwami’s outlet at Jewel.
Existing bars have also revamped themselves. Republic at The Ritz-Carlton continues to time travel through iconic moments in the 1960s with its new cocktail menu, while 1864 bar at Sofitel goes down the ancient Maritime Silk Road. All this and more as you’ll discover this December through our list below.
10 new bars and bar menus to try in Singapore this December 2022
Sofitel bar 1864 takes drinkers on a boat ride back in time with their new cocktail menu. A Voyage Through the Maritime Silk Road is a 15 cocktail-long list that cruises through five ports of call including Italy, Kenya, India, China, and Singapore. Little Red Plumber, for instance, recalls Italy with a rhubarb and champagne Negroni, while Jungle Disco walks on Kenya’s wild side with a clarified milk punch with cognac and cardamom. The spiced rum-based Holy Smokes nods to a Hindu fire ritual, while China lends baijiu and chrysanthemum to Wan Li Chang. At Singapore, Kaya on Ice sees a dollop of the ubiquitous jam mixed with vodka, peach, and lychee.
Cocktails: S$25++ each
The team at progressive Indian restaurant Revolver have opened Barood, an izakaya by the way of 1960s Paris. The energy is moody and sensual, amplified by seven cocktails such as Mud Wrestling, a Manhattan twist with mushroom black truffle bitters, and a coconut Espresso Martini dubbed Café con Leche. Indian influences show up in the Sweet Assassin, which features an indigenous spiced liqueur called kesar kasturi, and Ready for Love highlights clarified green mango. Other drinks include 200 spirits with a focus on single malt, tequila, and mezcal, plus 20 natural wines.
Cocktails: S$25++ – S$32++ each
Darjeeling Social fuses Indian and Mexican cuisines together, then pairs it with craft beer. The food includes tacos with Kerala beef or Hyderbadi chicken, octopus masala, and palak paneer quesadilla, while drinks are represented by over 50 international and local brews, 12 of which are on tap. The establishment also does highballs from a sparkling whisky coconut cooler to a spiced G&T.
Draught beers: S$12++ – S$18++ each
Highballs: S$16++ each
Fizzy Dayz is the latest concept by Colin Chia and his team at Nutmeg & Clove. Taking over Bar Uva, bubbly drinks are put in the spotlight here, encompassing styles from highballs to sparkling wine. The cocktails range from fizzy classics like Garibaldi and Dark & Stormy, or drinkers can opt for their preferred spirit and mixer. There is also beers from Peroni, Suntory, and Guinness, as well as champagne and prosecco. For food, Fizzy Dayz serves hearty dishes such as Nashville chicken waffle burger and grilled cheese.
Cocktails: S$18++ each
Kiwami makes drinking well a priority at their fourth outlet in Jewel. They have a bar offering craft cocktails with local elements, such as the Clear Pandan Gimlet, and a twist on a Singapore Sling with Compendium Chendol Gin. Japanese influences also appear in drinks like a Negroni with green tea called Bittersweet Love, and Kiwami’s rendition of a Martini, perfumed with muscat vinegar and orange blossom. The bar also features craft beer from Japan and Singapore.
Cocktails: S$14++ – S$23++
The Jetsons meet the tropics at Las Palmas. The Courtyard by Marriott has turned its 33rd-floor pool area into a drinking den that evokes the retro-futurism of 1960s California, which manages to feel both bygone and optimistic at once.
The bar programme is designed by spirits distributor Proof & Company, and they dreamt up 16 signatures split according to their flavours. Under Fresh & Spicy, Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas zings of mezcal and grapefruit, while High Tide Mai Tai is a bright and luscious sipper. With gin, yellow chartreuse, and a pineapple leaf garnish, Silver Piña shines as brightly as the shimmery pool.
Cocktails: S$25++ each
Get your passport stamped at Quaich Bar’s new outpost in Bugis. The whisky bar has opened its third location at InterContinental hotel that has the usual sprawl of whiskies, while getting serious about cocktails with 19 signatures. Travel is the theme here, and Mexico is represented by Pagarita, a Paloma-Margarita mashup that is refreshing and savoury, while the smooth and tangy Reverse Manhattan delivers New York-sophistication. A play on the classic cocktail Last Word, Final Say mixes blended scotch, yellow chartreuse, and Aperol into a pungent, herbaceous sipper, garnished with an ingenious Campari lollipop.
Cocktails: S$25++ each
Republic expands on its 1960s theme with the launch of its Volume Two cocktail menu. For its latest offerings, the 2022 Asia’s 50 Best Bars debutant explores iconic moments of that era in music, cinema, fashion, and art, then turned them into 16 cocktails.
Under music, Kim Sisters was the original K-pop band to make it big in the US, reimagined here as a bourbon-spiked dalgona coffee, while Mondrian mimics the striking dress through an edible topper covering gin, Italian bitter liqueur, and apple. Georgette pays tribute to local painter Georgette Chen with gin, clarified soy milk, and hibiscus, and Lion City is both the first post-war Chinese film, and a remarkable rum, kaya, and pandan tipple.
Cocktails: S$26++ each
Awfully Chocolate and Sinpopo teamed up to create Supperman, a speakeasy and grill in Joo Chiat. They serve “adult comfort food” – think steaks, and lamb ragout mac and cheese – with thoughtful and approachable cocktails. Kopi Peng riffs on the local beverage with whiskey and espresso, while Supperman’s Negroni is the classic cocktail by the way of the tropics. Then cozy up to a Swinger, a svelte concoction of gin, berry liqueur, and sparkling wine.
Cocktails: S$19++ – S$23++
Wine bar Park90 expands its presence with a new location at InterContinental hotel. Meaning ‘estate’ in Italian, Tenuta serves wines from every corner in Italy, spread over 420 labels at its launch. The list comprises 20 controlled designation of origin (DOC) wine-growing regions from its largest to its smallest, and around 200 bottles are priced at S$100++ and under. Up to 10 wines by the glass showcase indigenous grapes as well as more premium examples, with prices starting from S$16 a glass. Each month, the menu also highlights different themes and lesser-known producers.
