Like us, the drinks industry is navigating around the ever-changing situation. Thankfully, this hasn’t stopped new bars in Singapore from steadily popping up around town, each ready to lift our spirits with the best cocktails and brews.
Those looking to escape the world can pop by Zouk’s latest speakeasy, Here Kitty Kitty, for a night of revelry amidst the surroundings of a vice-laden Shinjuku in the 1950s. Alternatively, head to Mama Diam to soak up the feelings of nostalgia; the new watering hole is hidden behind the facade of an old-school provision shop.
Meanwhile, plant-based friends can knock back glasses at Analogue with zero guilt, while vinophiles can sip on a glass (or five) at Club Street Wine Room.
Read on for the full list of new bars in Singapore to head to for a cocktail or two this October 2021.
One-Michelin-starred Restaurant Jag has turned its second-floor space into a cosy drinking locale. Here at Flow Bar, choice cocktails for the evening include the Espresso Martini — which sees a twist by way of torched dulce de leche foam — and Cinnamon Girl, an autumn-friendly concoction of apple bourbon, caramel, and lemon.
Plant-based, sustainable, and future-forward: that’s the name of the game here at Analogue. The bar-restaurant, located in Chjimes, has entered the scene as the next brainchild of Vijay Mudaliar, five years after Native. Not a fan of booze? The vegan-friendly bar also has a fantastic non-alcoholic menu built on functional, holistic ingredients, and vitamins that has had just as much thought and research put in as its regular cocktail list.
We love a good speakeasy but there’s nothing better than one behind a super retro provision shop from our childhood. At Mama Diam, line your tummies with some bar bites first before pushing past the magazine shelf for a selection of drinks, all nostalgia-driven of course. We recommend Rosie — a Bandung-inspired tipple with gin, cultured milk, rose and citrus — and Sng Mei Potion, an ingenious blend of whisky and sour plum.
Club Street Wine Room, chef Andrew Walsh’s very first wine bar concept, has opened its doors to diners. Vinophiles can lean into anything from natural wines to sea-aged labels picked by head sommelier and operations director Amir Solay. There is, after all, 160 of them. Need a bite to go with your drinks? Head chef Ho Jun Yip (formerly of Butcher Boy) has come up with a menu of delectable plates for hungry guests such as the Guinea Fowl Confit and the Steak Au Poivre, while the peckish ones can nibble on bar bites like the Oysters Grilled With Bacon Jam or the Truffle Potato Cheese Fries.
If the names Jerrold Khoo and Bai JiaWei ring a bell, it probably because you’ve met or heard about them during their stints at Jigger & Pony and Employees Only. Now, they’ve struck out on their own to establish Stay Gold Flamingo, a bar and cafe concept along the busy Amoy Street.
In the day, the space is a vibrant all-day cafe but come sunset, it transforms into a “a modern classic bar with a rock and roll attitude.” Here, the bartending mavericks have come together to create drinks that fuse Japanese-style cocktail philosophy and American-influenced bartending. Expect cocktails like the Twiggy, a refreshing mix of Brass Lion Gin, Oloroso sherry, blackberry liqueur, and Umeshu plum wine.
Nostalgia is everything these days, it seems. If you’re looking for a spot that’ll bring you back to the old school, traditional Chinese dessert joints you used to frequent as a kid, look no further than Sum Ting Wong. Think spirit-forward concoctions like Gay Ming, a blend of a sesame infused whisky, DOM benedictine, maple syrup, and bitters. Don’t forget the smoked chilli padi on the top for that extra bit of heat.
From the same folks behind Junior Pocket Bar comes Duxton Hill’s latest addition to the bar scene: Nemesis. Take your pick from easy-to-drink aperitifs, martinis, beer, and wine, but it’s really the spirit-forward cocktails we’re hankering after here. Hungry? Don’t fret. There’s no better bar grub than pizza, and the sourdough pies here come in a perfect 10-inch for sharing.
A trip to Here Kitty Kitty will have you time-travelling to 1950s Shinjuku, complete with its Cathouse, Mamasan Lounge, and Shibari Room for the ultimate vice-driven night. Besides easy-drinking tipples like the Haku-Hai, the kitchen will also serve up a slew of finger-licking treats like the Wagyu Sando, a toasty Japanese sandwich packed with wagyu beef, caviar, uni, and caramelized onions.
We love a good view with our drinks, and Chuan By Nutmeg offers just that. Situated on the 60th floor of the iconic UOB Plaza, Chuan by Nutmeg is the collaborative effort of Si Chuan Dou Hua and Nutmeg & Clove, built on classic concoctions and tea-infused cocktails that are best matched with its menu of modern Sichuan and Cantonese bar bites.
Here, head bartender Joshua Pang dreams up delish concoctions like the Goddess Highball, a refreshing cocktail prepared with Haku vodka, Tie Guan Yin cordial, grapefruit bitters, and London Essence soda water. Guests who prefer something stronger should get the potent Nutmeg & Clove Classic Martini instead, a concoction of Ki No Bi Navy Strength gin, Beefeater london dry gin, and their house-blended vermouth.