Like us, the drinks industry is navigating around the ever-changing situation. Thankfully, this hasn’t stopped new bars in Singapore from steadily popping up around town, each ready to lift our spirits with the best cocktails and brews.

Those looking to escape the world can pop by Zouk’s latest speakeasy, Here Kitty Kitty, for a night of revelry amidst the surroundings of a vice-laden Shinjuku in the 1950s. Alternatively, head to Mama Diam to soak up the feelings of nostalgia; the new watering hole is hidden behind the facade of an old-school provision shop.

Meanwhile, plant-based friends can knock back glasses at Analogue with zero guilt, while vinophiles can sip on a glass (or five) at Club Street Wine Room.

Read on for the full list of new bars in Singapore to head to for a cocktail or two this October 2021.

(Hero and featured image credit: Here Kitty Kitty)

This story first appeared in Lifestyle Asia Singapore