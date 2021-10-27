Who doesn’t love a great tasting refreshing cocktail? Fortunately for us, the country’s top bars haven’t stopped hustling to create exciting new cocktails for patrons in Singapore to savour.

New this month includes Jigger & Pony, which launches the fourth edition of their magazine-like menu that revisits classic cocktails and signature serves, while The Old Man Singapore goes down the rabbit hole that is Ernest Hemingway with drinks that take cue from monumental points of his life.

From Nutmeg & Clove comes Chuan By Nutmeg, a new concept in collaboration with Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurant launched in October. Inspired by the eatery’s extensive tea collection, the bar brewed up tea-based concoctions as well as Happy Hour options like an ondeh ondeh highball.

Raffles Hotel’s Long Bar is also hosting another of its Slingology series. The event involves the drinking institution teaming up with one of the country’s premier bars to hack the iconic Singapore Sling, and this time Atlas gets the nod.

Over at Tippling Club, the bar is shaking up its dinner menu with Scotch brand The Balvenie with two dishes made specially to be paired with their whiskies. Finally, the storied 28 Hong Kong Street is celebrating its 10th birthday by bringing back some of its most popular drinks.

Thirsty yet? Read on to find out more about what cocktails to drink in Singapore on your next outing with the mates.

