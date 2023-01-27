Restock your diminished home bar with these delicious, top-shelf releases. 2023 will certainly be an exciting year judging by the array of new spirits set to hit stores.

Hendrick’s Absinthe

Hendrick’s latest product is not a gin, but it has plenty in common with the botanical spirit. The brand has released an absinthe that contains Hendrick’s signature flavours of cucumber and rose, along with five other botanicals. The alcohol level is also lower than traditional absinthes, resulting in a refreshingly approachable tipple that is elegant and subtle. Sample it at your local cocktail haunt including Night Hawk, Manhattan and Writer’s Bar, or, if you love it, get a bottle from overseas retailers.

Bisquit & Dubouché VSOP and XO

Bisquit Cognac returns to its roots with a rebrand and new shape. Founded in 1819, the cognac is now known as Bisquit & Dubouché, which invokes both the name of its founder, Alexandre Bisquit, and Adrien Dubouché, a painter, ceramist and Bisquit’s business partner. Both the VSOP and XO are now repackaged in a stout, squarish bottle, and the brand’s griffin logo is embossed onto the glass. The liquid inside still continues the brand’s tradition of harvesting grapes from four grand crus, which are naturally fermented, double- distilled in copper pot stills, and aged in handmade oak casks to produce cognac with an intense fruitiness, floral character and incredible richness. Available through Campari Group’s Rare Division.

Hibiki Blossom Harmony 2022

One of the most exciting spirits to arrive in 2023 is from Hibiki. An ode to the sakura flower, the Hibiki Blossom Harmony 2022 is the latest in their line of whiskies to incorporate cherry wood casks. According to fifth-generation chief blender Shinji Fukuyo, the malt-and-grain blend benefits from having its grain component matured in sakura wood, which brings a floral bouquet to the whisky’s signature honey and citrus profile. It also adds a spicy, bittersweet note to the finish. Available in-store at 1855 The Bottle Shop outlets and online from various online retailers including iShopChangi.



The Macallan Horizon

A year and a half into their partnership, The Macallan and Bentley Motors have unveiled their first collaborative bottle, The Macallan Horizon. Fusing traditional craftsmanship and innovative design, the arresting decanter features, as its name suggests, a unique horizontal form that takes its cue from Bentley’s sleek cars. In line with the two brands’ sustainability ethos, the materials used to construct the limited-edition single malt whisky are upcycled, repurposed or ethically sourced, such as recycled copper from The Macallan’s former distillery, and aluminium recovered from the Bentley Motors manufacturing process. Housed within the unconventional vessel is a new flavour profile developed by The Macallan’s master whisky maker Kirsteen Campbell, who was inspired by her experience at Bentley Motors in Crewe. It will be available from summer 2023.

Bowmore Arc-52

Bowmore and Aston Martin challenge the notion that whisky has to come in a standard bottle with the Bowmore Arc-52. Shaped like an melting pyramid, the hand-blown glass vessel has an aluminium top that’s opened by a magnetic key – just as how you would unlock the doors to an Aston Martin ride. Inside the sculptural decanter is Bowmore’s 52-year-old single malt, which has been aged in American oak hogshead and European oak butt casks to deliver a complex character, with herbal and medicinal notes tempered by exotic fruits, praline and butterscotch. Only 100 pieces are available worldwide.

This story first appeared here.